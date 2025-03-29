"Stfu or don’t watch" - Angel Reese bluntly torches critics over backlash for Chrisean Rock podcast feature

Angel Reese was fed up with people criticizing the upcoming episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" show. The Chicago Sky star has Chrisean Rock as one of her next guests, she announced on her Instagram story.

"Baltimore x Baltimore," Reese captioned the post.

Angel Reese's story

The former LSU Tigers star took to X on Saturday to respond to whoever had an issue with Rock being her next guest.

"This my podcast. Stfu or don’t watch. Thank ya. 💋," Reese tweeted.

In her show, the former No. 7 pick has sat down with plenty of high-profile personalities, both in the WNBA and showbiz.

After a solid rookie season, she's set to take the Sky to new heights. Tyler Marsh took over as coach after Teresa Weatherspoon was dismissed, bringing renewed expectations to the team.

Reese is expected to leap after her workout videos made the rounds on social media. She was seen in the gym working on his mid and long-range shot before playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Angel Reese still trying to recruit Kahleah Copper to the Chicago Sky

Angel Reese has always been active on social media to speak her mind. Not only did she go after the people criticizing her for having Chrisean Rock over, but she also used her X account to try to lure Kahleah Copper to Chicago.

Copper touched on Reese's competitiveness and willingness to learn during a conversation on the "Good Follow" show on DraftKings Network. A fan account posted her comments on X on Thursday.

"That's (Reese) really grandbaby," Copper said. "She's been a sponge from day one. But just outside of what you hear, you always want to experience people for yourself. Just being a competitor, competing against her and then competing with her is so different.

"Not so many times teams have, like, real dogs ... That's elite... She wanted to soak the knowledge and at the same time have fun and be herself."

Reese responded she was still trying to lure Copper back to the Sky.

"Can't wait to talk to my grandma until she come back home @kahleahcopper."

Copper, the 2021 WNBA finals MVP, was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in February 2024 after spending seven seasons with Chicago.

