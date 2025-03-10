"Still gotta wear her Gamecock gear": A'ja Wilson continues hilarious mockery of $392,534 teammate 

Years into her WNBA career, A'ja Wilson still has strong ties to the women's college basketball world. Based on her recent social media activity, it appears she had a friendly wager regarding one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.

Ad

When it comes to college basketball, there is no feud more iconic than Duke vs UNC. The two clashed on primetime Saturday night, with Cooper Flagg and company picking up a convincing 82-69 victory.

At the pro level, it is common for teammates to boast with one other when their old school's face off. This seems to be the case now regarding A'ja Wilson and one of her longtime teammate. Before entering the WNBA in 2014, Chelsea Gray attended Duke. While the Blue Devils picked up a big win Saturday, Wilson stated the $392,534 guard still has to wear South Carolina gear.

Ad

Trending

"Duke won but Chels still gotta wear her gamecock gear," Wilson wrote on threads Sunday.

Via @aja22wilson on Threads

This comical punishment likely stems from when Duke and South Carolina's women's teams squared off back in December. The Gamecocks won by double-digits, securing an 81-70 victory. Already months later, and it doesn't look like Wilson is letting Gray live it down.

Ad

Wilson and Gray are gearing up for their fifth season together as teammates on the Las Vegas Aces. The latter arrived in 2021 and has since helped the franchise win two titles while making a handful of All-Star appearances.

A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray show support to Aces teammate in Unrivaled

While jabbing at her on social media, A'ja Wilson headed down to Miami this weekend to link up with Chelsea Gray and many others in Unrivaled. The two were spotted courtside together to cheer on another one of their Las Vegas Aces teammates.

Ad

Gray is among the women competing in Unrivaled, as she plays alongside Angel Reese on Rose BC. Since she wasn't in action on Friday, she was in the crowd with Wilson to watch Mist take on Laces.

With two of her Aces teammates present, Jackie Young made sure to give them a show. She erupted off the bench for Laces, finishing with a game-high 27 points. Young ended things in dramatic fashion, hitting the final shot to secure a 76-69 win for Laces.

Ad

Ad

In the midst of her scoring barrage, A'ja Wilson was beyond impressed by the play of her Aces teammate. She and Gray were seen on their feet cheering as she continued to rack up points.

Ad

Wilson and Young are the pillars of the Aces organization, as both are homegrown talents after being drafted No. 1 overall back-to-back years. Young recorded her third straight All-Star campaign last year after averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

As the regular season slowly comes to a close, Gray and Young have clinched spots in the first postseason in Unrivaled's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback