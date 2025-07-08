"Still THAT girl": Rookie WNBA All-Star Kiki Iriafen stands tall as Haley Jones details emotional toll of being waived by 3 teams 

The journey in professional sports can be unpredictable, especially in a growing league like the WNBA. Haley Jones serves as a perfect example, after being waived thrice this season. After detailing the emotional toll of the exits on Instagram, she received support from rookie All-Star Kiki Iriafen.
Selected with the No. 6 pick by the Atlanta Dream in the 2023 WNBA draft, Jones played 40 games in her first two seasons. However, she was waived in May and joined the Phoenix Mercury, but was cut after just four appearances. A week later, Jones was signed by the Dallas Wings but was waived again on June 29.
Being cut from three teams in two months, the ordeal has been a tough one for Jones, and she expressed its effects in a lengthy social media post on Sunday.
"This isn’t how I envisioned my third WNBA season going. Being waived by the Dream and bouncing between states the past couple of months ... then being welcomed by the Mercury and the Wings, two amazing organizations, on hardship contracts — it’s been a journey.
"But through it all, I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve had the chance to grow, refine my game, and truly understand how much I have to give ... The path may look different, but the purpose is the same. Grateful for it all #year3," she wrote.
Jones' admission to her struggles earned love from multiple players including Kiki Iriafen, who stood tall with the guard.
"Still THAT girl! Look up to you always!!," Iriafen commented.
Iriafen earned an All-Star nod this season but despite her success empathized with Jones in the comments.
Kiki Iriafen and teammate Sonia Citron make history with latest All-Star honor
After Aliyah Edwards' success last season, the Washington Mystics have continued the trend of drafting great talents. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been great selections for the Mystic, fitting well with Britteny Sykes.
The rookie duo earned an All-Star selection for their performances, making history in the process. They became the first pair of rookie teammates to be selected for an All-Star team since 1999.
In their first season, the duo has started all 18 games, with Citron averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Meanwhile, Iriafen has recorded 12.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.3 apg.