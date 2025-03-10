JuJu Watkins has put together quite an impressive resume in just two years of college basketball. On Sunday, she added another milestone to her growing list of accomplishments.

It was none other than former college phenom Caitlin Clark whom Watkins edged out to achieve this feat. Watkins surpassed NCAA all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark on the list of most points by a women's college basketball player in their first two seasons.

Watkins reached the mark during the Big Ten Tournament championship game between USC and UCLA. She pushed her total to 1,684, surpassing Clark's 1,662. Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell tops the list with 1,762 points.

"Stop comparing JuJu Watkins to that Hawkeye fraud," one fan said.

The news of Watkins' achievement sparked reactions from fans already envisioning her WNBA career:

"The W is going to be insane next year," another fan said.

"Just send her to the league already. She had a pro game as a freshman," another fan commented.

"The future face of the WNBA," another fan added. "Only thing I don’t like about JuJu is she is signed to Klutch sports so she is obligated by contract to be lebron this and lebron that…"

Meanwhile, some fans continued to draw comparisons between Watkins and Clark:

"Juju is one or the best guards of all time. CC is THE best point guard of all time with 2x assist numbers," one said.

"Clark still better," another tweeted.

Under current WNBA draft rules, Watkins will only be eligible to enter the draft when she turns 22 or graduates from college. That means the highly anticipated matchup between Watkins and Clark in a WNBA setting is still two years away.

JuJu Watkins headlines ballot for John R. Wooden Award

Before the Big Ten Tournament title game, ESPN announced JuJu Watkins as a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding athletes in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Also included in the ballot are UConn's Paige Bueckers and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo.

