  "Stop complaining about your rent then": Fans diss Angel Reese for revealing she made six-figures on "Mebounds" merch

"Stop complaining about your rent then": Fans diss Angel Reese for revealing she made six-figures on "Mebounds" merch

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:52 GMT
Fans diss Angel Reese for revealing she made six-figures
Fans diss Angel Reese for revealing she made six-figures (Credits: Getty)

Angel Reese has benefited from the criticism she faced last season, as she shared how a genius marketing move helped her make six figures. The Chicago Sky struggled during the 2025 season, leading to fans targeting Reese, suggesting that rebounding was the only significant part of her skill set.

Fans even criticized that aspect, with the term “mebounds” being popularly used to take shots at Reese. The Sky forward took it all in stride and trademarked the term, using it to create and sell merchandise to her fans.

On Thursday’s episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese shared how her “mebounds” merch ultimately helped her make six figures.

“So the mebounds. If you know, you know they tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off of it. Six figures plus, thank you!” Reese said.
While Reese’s most avid critics, including Dave Portnoy, were impressed with her move to trademark “mebounds,” fans still criticized her for the success of her merch.

On Thursday, fans reacted to a clip of Reese’s revelation on X, asking her to stop complaining about her rent. Some fans also expressed that Brandon Hendricks, who is credited with coining the term, should get a cut of the profits, while others were skeptical about her claim. Here are the most notable reactions from X:

“Stop complaining about your rent then,” one fan said.
Angel Reese claims her side job pays her '7 figures'

On Thursday, Angel Reese made another claim after a fan criticized her vacation pictures on X. Reese shared multiple images of herself in a bikini, enjoying her time during the offseason. A fan replied to her post, asking her to pick between being an "IG model" or a WNBA player.

The Chicago Sky forward replied to the fan, contrasting the gap in pay in the WNBA and her side endeavors:

"Well, no, I’ll never pick because my dream job doesn’t pay me enough while my side job pays me 7 figures."

Angel Reese's comments also bring attention to the WNBA's pay, which pales in comparison to the NBA and NFL. Hopefully, that won't be the case for long as the WNBPA aims to negotiate a larger revenue share for the players in the new CBA.

