  "Stop lying": Former Chicago Sky star comes to Angel Reese's defense after 5x WNBA All-Star's stinging attack goes viral 

"Stop lying": Former Chicago Sky star comes to Angel Reese's defense after 5x WNBA All-Star's stinging attack goes viral 

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 11, 2025 16:51 GMT
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Former Chicago Sky player comes to Angel Reese's defense (Image credit: Imagn)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have been at odds lately. With the WNBA forward eager to see the team take the next step this offseason, Reese ruffled feathers with comments she made, leading to a half-game suspension from the team.

Now, in response, former Minnesota Lynx player and five WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry said if she was Reese, she would start handing out $10,000 to teammates to show she cares.

In response to McCoughtry's comments on Instagram, Tamera Young, who played eight seasons with the Sky before spending the 2024 season as the team's assistant coach, weighed in. Young wrote:

"Angel M. (McCoughtry) please stop lying ... You for damn sure wouldn't do that!!!"
Tamera Young (@tyyoung11) - Instagram comment
Tamera Young (@tyyoung11) - Instagram comment
Will the Chicago Sky part ways with Angel Reese this offseason?

After returning from a back injury, Angel Reese has yet to play in the wake of her half-game suspension. With the team coming up on their final game of the season, it's unclear whether the Sky forward has played her last game in Chicago.

Reese reportedly apologized both publicly and privately to her teammates. She also made it clear with her original comments that she would be willing to walk away if she didn't like the direction Chicago was going in this summer.

The former LSU standout is on a four-year deal with the Sky that includes a team option for the 2027 season. Given that, if Reese wants out, she will have to request a trade.

Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur wrote:

"Multiple WNBA teams will pursue a trade for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese this offseason, sources told Dallas Hoops Journal. Chicago could attempt to trade Reese this offseason, sources said."
If there's interest around the league for Reese, the team could look to acquire draft assets to help build for the future.

Following offseason deals in recent years, the team no longer has their own first-round draft pick for the 2026 season. Additionally, Washington owns swap rights to the team's 2027 first-round pick.

Edited by Krutik Jain
