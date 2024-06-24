“Stop lying”- Stephen A. Smith claps back at Dez Bryant for calling out First Take producer for lack of Angel Reese coverage 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Dez Bryant’s "I don’t see much praise on Ange Reese" claims by posting a sassy message on Twitter. Reese, with her eighth straight double-double, helped the Chicago Sky claim a hard-fought victory over Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Following the game, Dez Bryant sent out a tweet accusing Smith of not acknowledging the impressive rookie season of Angel Reese. He also tagged his ESPN co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

“I don’t see much praise on the historic rookie run Angel Reese is having in her Rookie year, @stephenasmith @ShannonSharpe where y’all at? She deserves the high praise right now!” Bryant wrote on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Smith hit back at Bryant’s post, reiterating that he, along with Sharpe, had consistently praised Angel Reese's performances.

“Man, for once, will you stop your B.S. Shannon Sharpe has praised her continuously. So have I, even profiling her excellence on numerous occasions. It’s on our social media pages. We’ve talked about her on FirstTake,” he wrote on X.

Smith concluded by suggesting that perhaps Bryant simply craves attention, saying,

“If you want notoriety, just say so, bro! You need attention. Just ask to come on the damn show. But stop lying!”

Expand Tweet

Reese stole the show with a record-breaking double-double of 25 points and 15+ (16) rebounds, which placed her in WNBA history alongside A'Ja Wilson as the only rookie to achieve this feat.

Stephen A. Smith jumps to the defense on Angel Reese defense after her foul on Caitlin Clark

Stephen A. Smith backed Angel Reese’s defense after WNBA officials gave Chicago Sky rookie Caitlin Clark a flagrant for her foul against top draft pick Caitlin Clark in their second matchup.

During a segment on Monday's episode of the First Take, Smith reminded viewers that basketball is a contact sport and the Reese foul is a byproduct of competitiveness.

“It was a basketball play," Smith said. "Angel Reese is right about that. But what they called against her in terms of upgrading it to a flagrant 1 is exactly what they would've done in the NBA as well … She can be upset about it, but that's what they're doing in this day and age. The call is correct.”

He also suggested the officials might have been paying closer attention to Reese's actions after the viral Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark on June 1st.

“I also think to some degree they're looking for something from Angel Reese," Smith added.

"If you recall when Chennedy Carter bumped or shoved Caitlin Clark to the floor, what was that, June 1 if I remember correctly, you got footage of Angel Reese getting up and clapping and stuff. We don't care about that because once again that's basketball.”

Timestamp: 2:00 afterwards

Angel Resse now holds a 3-2 head-to-head record against Caitlin Clark, dating back to their college days. Previously, Reese's LSU Tigers emerged victorious against Clark's Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA championship game.