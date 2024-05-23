"Stop being petty like dudes": Charles Barkley joins LeBron James to rant about Caitlin Clark's haters 

Former college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has become the star of the WNBA right from her rookie season. All thanks to the fame she amassed in her Iowa career. Clark's arrival has changed the WNBA for good; viewership and revenue have gone up and people realize her importance to the league.

However, some people are not happy with the praise Clark has been receiving for her contribution to the league and Charles Barkley issued a bold statement for them.

"Y'all women out there, y'all petty man," Barkley said. "Aye LeBron you're 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. You all petty girls... don't be petty like dudes!" he added.

Expand Tweet

Barkley called out all the female Caitlin Clark haters who have been criticizing the Indiana Fever star as overrated and undeserving of the hype she receives.

He highlighted that the league can now afford private charters to fly their players for games, whereas previously they used to travel on commercial flights. The former Iowa star has played a role in triggering these changes, as viewership and TV ratings have shot up.

LeBron James made a comparison between Bronny James and Caitlin Clark based on the hate they are receiving

On the latest episode of the 'Mind the Game' podcast, Lakers star LeBron James drew a comparison between his oldest son, Bronny James, and WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark. Bron highlighted that a lot of 'great things' are going to happen to the WNBA, all thanks to Clark.

King James revealed that he is rooting for Clark as he has been in that 'same seat' before. He also wished Aliyah Boston a great season and hoped that the Fever would do well.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he compared the situations of Caitlin and Bronny. King James pointed out that both Caitlin and Bronny are young individuals who are just trying to live out their dream but are receiving a lot of animosity and hatred.

Bron said he did not understand why grown adults were trying to bring down youngsters just trying to live out their dreams, pointing out that it was the "weirdest thing" in the world for him.