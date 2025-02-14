“Stop telling them secrets” – WNBA fans react to Angel Reese’s accidental revelation about recruiting Olivia Miles to Chicago Sky

It's no secret that Paige Bueckers is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have their sights set on another point guard with the third overall pick. In a conversation with Lisa Leslie on Thursday's episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, Reese made it clear that the franchise is targeting Olivia Miles.

When talking about the 2025 WNBA Draft, Leslie mentioned Olivia Miles, Reese didn’t hesitate to reveal:

“We (the Chicago Sky) are trying to get her.”

Clips of this brief exchange quickly went viral on social media, sparking excitement among Chicago Sky fans who were thrilled at the possibility of adding Miles to the roster. Meanwhile, others urged Reese to keep the information a secret, hoping the Seattle Storm (with their second-round pick) wouldn't notice Miles.

“Dang Angel.... stop telling team secrets,” @tkharris76 wrote.

“Shhh!” a user requested it to be a secret.

“And she had EIGHT 3’s tonight! I’ve been saying all offseason they should move Heaven and Earth to get her!” another user exclaimed.

More fans made their pleas to the Chicago Sky front office in the comments.

“We NEED her,” @JessNett_ wrote.

“Please get her foreal,” @ShadCharms requested.

“Chicago needs her!” @RECKLESS_Jordan said about Miles.

Olivia Miles has been a standout performer in the ongoing college basketball season, averaging an impressive 16.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Leading the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a stellar 22-2 record, including a dominant 17-game winning streak, she has solidified herself as one of the top players in the country.

Given her outstanding performance throughout the campaign, the Storm will likely have a strong interest in selecting her.

Angel Reese previously tried recruiting Olivia Miles

Angel Reese’s admiration for Olivia Miles has been evident for some time. Earlier this year, as Reese geared up for the inaugural season of Unrivaled, she playfully attempted to sway Miles toward the Chicago Sky.

When Miles took to Twitter asking if she should wear her hair out for a game, Angel Reese chimed in with a lighthearted suggestion.

"Yeah, but only if you color it blue and yellow," she tweeted, a direct reference to the Sky’s team colors.

The excitement of potentially being a lottery pick would be thrilling for Miles. However, she must stay composed, keep her focus on the current season, and strive to achieve the ultimate goal - bringing Notre Dame its third national championship.

