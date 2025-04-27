"Stop trying to pin players against each other": Rae Burrell issues clarification amid controversy over alleged Azzi Fudd diss

Controversy sparked on Saturday night when Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell joined her live session and interacted with several fans of the WNBA. UConn fans took offense to an off-handed comment the WNBA player made that seemed to be a jibe at Azzi Fudd.

Fans speculated that it was Burrell's body language and her shifting the viewpoint to Paige Bueckers when discussing Fudd that made it come off as a diss to the UConn guard.

One fan explained the situation in an X post on Saturday, speaking to the attack on Burrell from UConn fans.

"Yo, the Paige/uconn fanbase has all but started attacking Rae Burrell on here.. we all know this will be swept under the rug like any other time any other fanbase does something stupid," one fan wrote.

"something bout rae Burrell rolling her eyes when asked a question bout Azzi fudd breaking the CP curse.. but Rae said nah.. Paige did that.. just type in Rae Burrell on your search," that same fan continued.

The ongoing discussion forced Burrell to go back to social media to clarify the situation and to express the love and respect that she has for both players in Fudd and Bueckers. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Saturday, she wrote:

"Y’all need to relax. Nobody was throwing shade at anybody. It’s nothing but love from my end always. Stop trying to pin players against each other for no reason. I have nothing but respect for the both of them," Burrell wrote on X.

Fudd is coming off her most productive season at UConn in her college career after dealing with numerous injuries that have kept her off the court and on the sidelines.

Fudd helped lead UConn to the National Championship this season while also claiming the Most Outstanding Player award. She elected to return to Storrs, Connecticut, for one final season instead of entering the draft with Bueckers, who was selected by the Dallas Wings with the first overall pick.

Rae Burrell becomes the latest LA Spark to join the Straight to Cam podcast with Cameron Brink

Burrell will have plenty more to discuss on Monday when the latest episode of the Straight to Cam podcast with Cameron Brink airs on YouTube.

Brink posted a TikTok of the two teammates on her Instagram story Saturday, announcing that Burrell will be the latest guest to come onto the new show. Burrell becomes the second Los Angeles Spark to appear on the show in the last three episodes.

"Episode 14 @raehoops drops Monday, April 28," Brink posted.

Rae Burrell joins Cameron Brink's podcast ahead of WNBA season

Dearica Hamby joined the show on April 14, where together with Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee, discussed the WNBA Draft, Luka and the Los Angeles Lakers as well as reuniting with Kelsey Plum.

