Storm guard Lexie Brown lauds Geno Auriemma's NCAA dominance with 4-word praise

Geno Auriemma guided UConn’s women’s basketball to its 12th national championship, all under his stint, on Sunday. The Huskies dethroned defending champion South Carolina (82-59) by dominating both ends of the floor.

Ad

UConn snapped a nine-year title drought and gave star point guard Paige Bueckers a storybook ending to her collegiate career.

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown, who squared off against Auriemma's Huskies multiple times while playing for Maryland and Duke during her collegiate career, went on Instagram to react to Auriemma’s latest haul.

She posted a photo of Geno being interviewed postgame by ESPN's Holly Rowe and added the caption:

“12 championships is crazyyyyyy”

Ad

Trending

Lexie Brown reacts to Geno Auriemma's 12th national championship with UConn on Sunday. [photo: @lexiebrown/IG]

Geno Auriemma took over the UConn program in 1985. Six years after he started, he guided the team to a Final Four appearance. In 1995, he won his first title with the school and led them to 11 more.

Ad

The victory against South Carolina was payback after the Gamecocks beat the Huskies in 2022, the program’s first loss in the championship game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Auriemma calling the plays on the sidelines, the Huskies methodically wore down the Gamecocks. UConn led 36-26 at halftime before pulling away with a dominant second half.

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd combined for 48 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. Paige Bueckers delivered 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in her final game under the legendary coach.

Lexie Brown lost to Geno Auriemma in her final collegiate game

Lexie Brown played her final game in college with Duke in 2018. In the regional semifinal of that year, the Blue Devils went down 72-59 to the Geno Auriemma-coached Huskies.

Ad

Brown finished that game with 10 points, seven steals, four assists and one rebound. Teammate Leaonna Odom led them with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Auriemma guided a star-studded roster led by Napheesa Collier, who finished that game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. UConn dominated starting the second quarter behind a balanced attack that gave Collier all the support she needed.

Kia Nurse, Katie Lou Samuelson, Azura Stevens, Gabby Williams and Crystal Dangerfield, future WNBA players, stood out in the championship game.

UConn lost the Final Four game to Notre Dame 91-89 in overtime to halt the Huskies’ dominance. Still, Lexie Brown had a front-row ticket to Auriemma’s brilliance in her final collegiate game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More