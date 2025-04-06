Storm star Nneka Ogwumike bluntly dispels notion of WNBA players aiming for NBA paychecks: "We're trying to reinvent salary structure"

Nneka Ogwumike, president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), explained what the association is trying to achieve in the upcoming Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA). With a new WNBA season drawing closer, the negotiations between the league and the players' association have become a recurrent topic.

Ad

Ogwumike shot down the notion that women want to sign the same contracts that NBA players have, but stated that they want to see their effort and production reflected in their deals.

A video shared by WNBA reporter Annie Costabile on Saturday shows the Seattle Storm star breaking down what she's trying to achieve.

"Oftentimes when I was asked about the salary conversation, those who didn't want to do nothing said, 'You're asking for the same as the men.' I'm like, 'Number one, no, we're trying to reinvent the salary structure,' first of all, especially in this kind of negotiation.

Ad

Trending

"Number two, we are understanding what our value is before it shows itself. We are professional athletes, we are coming up here playing at the highest level, and that needs to be reflected in our salary, our compensation and the resources that are necessary for us to be doing what we do."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nneka Ogwumike on why WNBPA opted out of CBA

Back in October, Nneka Ogwumike announced the union's decision to opt out of the 2020 CBA. The current deal runs through Oct. 31, 2025, meaning they had a year to negotiate a new CBA.

After the WNBA agreed to an 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal with companies such as Disney, Amazon Prime Video and NBCUniversal, the WNBPA sent a clear message: they wanted to be bigger participants in this historical moment.

Ad

Nneka Ogwumike issued a statement to explain why the players' association came to this conclusion.

"This is a defining moment, not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress," Ogwumike said in a statement. "The world has evolved since 2020, and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind.

Ad

"Opting out isn't just about bigger paychecks -- it's about claiming our rightful share of the business we've built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today's players and the generations to come."

After seeing an increase in attendance and viewership, along with their new media rights deal, WNBA players are looking to get bigger contracts, among other added benefits in the new CBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More