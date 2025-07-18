StudBudz's Natisha Hiedeman pinpoints reason why she can’t afford Angel Reese after wild dance night at WNBA All-Star weekend

The StudBudz duo was seen joking around with Angel Reese during the WNBA All-Star weekend. Natisha Hiedeman, in particular, sat beside Reese after a wild dance night and tried to chat her up for a while.But she soon realized it's a futile venture. So she outlined why it's not possible for her to pursue Angel Reese.An X user shared the video of their conversation. In the video, Hiedeman is seen talking with the Sky forward when the latter asks the Lynx guard for a handbag. After that, Hiedeman admitted that she couldn't afford Reese.&quot;I knew you was expensive. i can’t afford you,&quot; Hiedeman said.&quot;That's why you are not for me,&quot; Reese replied.However, after Reese walked away, Heideman said that she could not afford her 'yet', implying that she could in the future. Angel Reese's All-Star selection this season was almost in jeopardy as she did not receive enough votes during the first fan voting returns.However, she was named in the All-Star reserves team when the league announced the full roster last month. During the All-Star draft on Jul. 8, the two captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, chose their teammates from the roster. Reese ended up on Collier's side and will suit up for her team on Saturday to face Team Clark.Angel Reese gets real on CBA negotiations during the All-Star weekendThe WNBA has seen a meteoric rise in its popularity in the last few years. The popularity rose to sky-high levels after the arrival of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's draft class in 2024.However, despite this massive surge in interest, the league's players haven't seen the fruits of this growing popularity yet. The discussions regarding pay and other factors have been going on as a part of the new CBA negotiations and on Friday, Angel Reese voiced her opinion on the proposal the league had for the players.&quot;It was an eye-opener for me ... hearing the language of things, not things that I was happy to hear,&quot; she said. &quot;It was disrespectful ... the proposal that we were sent back.&quot;Reese also emphasized that getting what the athletes want now is important for both the present and the future. She also expressed her gratitude to the veteran players who have stepped up and spoken for them despite having less than 10 years remaining in the legaue.