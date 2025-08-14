  • home icon
By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 14, 2025 16:55 GMT
StudBudz star Courtney Williams rolls in the moolah with $125 signature sneakers banned in the WNBA (image credit: getty)

"StudBudz" star Courtney Williams earned her second All-Star nod this season. She pulled up to the All-Star weekend wearing Moolah shoes, a sneaker brand that does not have a deal with the WNBA.

The Lynx guard is a brand ambassador and continues to wear its shoes during games despite receiving fines from the league for it. Williams wore the Moolah Neovolt Pro v2 “Dragonfruit” against the Washington Mystics on July 3.

She was fined $100 for wearing shoes not affiliated with the league. Williams was fined four more times for the same reason, but the shoe brand covered it. The Moolah Neovolt Pro v2 “Dragonfruit” is listed at $124.99 on its website.

also-read-trending Trending

The word about the nonaffiliated shoe ban spread in the basketball community, and it resulted to a meteoric rise in Moolah's sales. The women-owned company saw a 329% jump in its sales in July compared to last year, according to The Times.

Williams continues to wear the banned sneakers during games but covers the logos. According to a report from WWD, Moolah founder Natalie White is aiming to get more players to wear her brand's sneakers next season.

Only four WNBA players have signature sneakers: A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the next in line with Nike in 2026.

StudBudz Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman reveal the story behind their bold pink hair

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, popularly known as "StudBudz," are recognized for their bold hairstyles. They currently have bubblegum pink colored hair.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd teased the second episode of her "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast featuring "StudBudz" with a video on Instagram. In the clip posted on Wednesday, Fudd asked the Lynx duo for the story behind their hairstyles.

"To tell you the truth, we had a bad day at practice," Williams said.
"Cheryl made me cry," Hiedeman said.
"She's in the bathroom with the clippers," Williams said.
Williams and Hiedeman helped the Lynx clinch a playoff spot this season. Their team is leading the standings with a 27-5 record.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
