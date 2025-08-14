'StudBudz' star Courtney Williams rolls in the moolah with $125 signature sneakers banned in the WNBA

&quot;StudBudz&quot; star Courtney Williams earned her second All-Star nod this season. She pulled up to the All-Star weekend wearing Moolah shoes, a sneaker brand that does not have a deal with the WNBA.The Lynx guard is a brand ambassador and continues to wear its shoes during games despite receiving fines from the league for it. Williams wore the Moolah Neovolt Pro v2 “Dragonfruit” against the Washington Mystics on July 3.She was fined $100 for wearing shoes not affiliated with the league. Williams was fined four more times for the same reason, but the shoe brand covered it. The Moolah Neovolt Pro v2 “Dragonfruit” is listed at $124.99 on its website.The word about the nonaffiliated shoe ban spread in the basketball community, and it resulted to a meteoric rise in Moolah's sales. The women-owned company saw a 329% jump in its sales in July compared to last year, according to The Times.Williams continues to wear the banned sneakers during games but covers the logos. According to a report from WWD, Moolah founder Natalie White is aiming to get more players to wear her brand's sneakers next season.Only four WNBA players have signature sneakers: A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the next in line with Nike in 2026.StudBudz Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman reveal the story behind their bold pink hairCourtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, popularly known as &quot;StudBudz,&quot; are recognized for their bold hairstyles. They currently have bubblegum pink colored hair.UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd teased the second episode of her &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out&quot; podcast featuring &quot;StudBudz&quot; with a video on Instagram. In the clip posted on Wednesday, Fudd asked the Lynx duo for the story behind their hairstyles.&quot;To tell you the truth, we had a bad day at practice,&quot; Williams said.&quot;Cheryl made me cry,&quot; Hiedeman said.&quot;She's in the bathroom with the clippers,&quot; Williams said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams and Hiedeman helped the Lynx clinch a playoff spot this season. Their team is leading the standings with a 27-5 record.