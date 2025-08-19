StudBudz stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams open up about giving masculine-presenting queer WNBA players viral platform

Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman have found a platform beyond the hardwood with their Twitch channel, StudBudz. The duo has streamed regularly since June, turning their streams into a new way for WNBA fans to connect with the league and its players.Natisha Hiedeman and Williams don’t just offer an unfiltered look into life as professional basketball players; their initiative has also carved a space for queer visibility, thanks to the content and themes of their streams. Furthermore, by not suppressing their identities as masculine-presenting athletes, they are silently giving more players a platform to do the same.“To use our platform and StudBudz and what we do, just be ourselves and show everybody we’re gettin it poppin right now. Everybody deserves opportunity, no matter what you look like, where you come from etc. This is really the step for that,” Hiedeman told Front Office Sports on Monday.Launched in June, it didn’t take long for Williams and Hiedeman’s Twitch channel to go viral. The pair livestreamed for 72 hours straight over the All-Star weekend in July, giving fans an unfiltered look at what happens behind the scenes.Many moments from their stream, including a clip of commissioner Cathy Engelbert dancing with the players, gave fans a glimpse of the personality and humor that is hard to find during WNBA games.Their success has also led to sponsorship deals with DoorDash and Togethxr, opening up new income streams for the players. But Williams and Hiedeman remain focused on building visibility and providing a better platform to the WNBA’s queer community and masculine-presenting athletes.StudBudz duo Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams on boosting visibility for masculine-presenting athletesCourtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman were featured on the cover of SLAM #258 and also sat down with the publication for an exclusive interview.The magazine noted that in the past, players have spoken about the WNBA being &quot;fem&quot; forward and asked the StudBudz duo what it means to them to be now shining the light on &quot;masculine vibes.&quot;&quot;We need some love, too. I think it’s great, all the support we’ve been getting. Like, it's really crazy. And they just get to see our energy and our vibe off the court, which I think is important for us. Show who we are,&quot; Hiedeman said.&quot;I think Cheryl (Reeve) said it best. Years ago ... that wouldn't have been a thing. I was a part of this league when that (masculine-presenting athletes) really wasn't a thing. So to really see how the league has shifted and leaned into more of their masculine players, we’re happy to be here twin,&quot; said Williams.While the StudBudz continue to break barriers off the court, Hiedeman and Williams have also found success on it, leading the Minnesota Lynx to the No. 1 position this season.