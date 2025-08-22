  • home icon
"Studmum": WNBA fans react as Napheesa Collier endorses Courtney Wiliams and Natisha Hiedeman's StudBudz stream with giant chain

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 22, 2025 05:41 GMT
WNBA fans react as Napheesa Collier endorses Courtney Wiliams and Natisha Hiedeman's StudBudz stream with giant chain - Image Source: Getty

With Napheesa Collier out, several Minnesota Lynx players have grabbed attention, especially the “StudBudz” pairing of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. But in Thursday’s 75-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream, the MVP frontrunner still became the topic of conversation despite not suiting up.

On the bench, Collier sported a flashy, oversized “StudBudz” chain, silver with colorful lettering spelling out the nickname.

WNBA fans got a kick out of the accessory, with one giving her a playful new nickname:

“StudMum lol.”
“When they said she was wearing a studbudz chain i didnt think it would be THAT big 😭,” another fan commented.
“Lmaooo.. she must have lost a bet,” another said.

Here are other reactions:

In Napheesa Collier's absence, the Stud Budz has carried the Lynx. Courtney Williams has posted 14.6 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game across nine contests without the MVP candidate, while Natisha Hiedeman has averaged 7.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Against the Dream, though, both struggled, combining for just 10 points on 20 shots with seven turnovers.

Napheesa Collier explains her StudBudz bling

In a post on X, Napheesa Collier cleared up the chain’s backstory in a post on X, revealing it came from her teammate.

“Saw Courtney had this sitting in a box before the game. Ofc I had to wear,” she tweeted.

Her injury happened during the Lynx’s historic 53-point blowout of the Las Vegas Aces, when she went down late in the third quarter with Minnesota already leading by 43.

Before Thursday’s matchup against Atlanta, she had been upgraded to questionable, an encouraging sign she’s nearing her return.

Even while sidelined, Collier remains the MVP betting favorite at -400 via Caesars Sportsbook, with A’ja Wilson at +405 and Alyssa Thomas at +475.

She’s averaging a league-best 23.9 points, along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks on an elite 53.7% shooting, including 36.8% from deep.

Though the Lynx have proven they can win without her, Collier’s presence will be key for a playoff push. Minnesota, the first team to clinch a postseason berth, owns a league-best 28-7 record and faces the fifth-easiest remaining schedule per Tankathon.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
