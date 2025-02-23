Stumped Rickea Jackson drops 2-word reaction as $9.49B brand markets her with a poster in Miami store

Rickea Jackson has been one of the faces of women’s basketball with Skechers, which has been trying to break into the hoops world. Jackson has been in marketing campaigns for the brand's SKX Nexus sneaker, which is the brand’s fourth basketball shoe that has been released.

As her face featured in numerous advertisements, Jackson was left in awe after seeing herself in a poster in front of a Skechers store wearing the SKX Nexus’s orange and pink colorway. Jackson went to social media to express her surprise, capturing a photo of the store located in Miami, Florida, where the Unrivaled League is playing.

“Actually surreal,” she captioned.

Rickea Jackson's IG story

Jackson is one of the players for Mist BC in Unrivaled. She is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the new league.

Picked fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, she signed with Skechers in July 2024, becoming the brand’s first WNBA player.

Jackson is just one of the brand’s basketball stars along with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Julius Randle, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, and the Atlanta Hawks’ Terance Mann. Skechers is worth $9.49 billion, according to Companies’ Market Cap.

Rickea Jackson had a solid rookie season with the LA Sparks in the WNBA last year, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. However, the Sparks finished with the worst record in the league at 8-32.

She is expected to be one of the team’s cornerstones for the foreseeable future, alongside draft batchmate Cameron Brink, who will return from injury in the 2025 season.

Rickea Jackson feels “incredible” after signing with Skechers

After signing a multi-year deal with Skechers, Rickea Jackson expressed how she felt about being the first WNBA athlete of the brand in an interview with Boardroom.

“Being the first WNBA player to join the Skechers roster is an incredible feeling …The brand is a rising star in the sports world,” Jackson said.

Skechers VP of Product Development & Merchandising Greg Smith also revealed why Jackson was the first WNBA signing of the brand.

“Rickea is not only a rising star in the WNBA with a bright future in the sport, but she also believes in the brand,” he said.

The Sparks star is expected to continue her leap next season.

