Sue Bird doesn't like Uconn's odds against South Carolina in rivalry matchup, pinpoints two areas of concern 

UConn and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird expressed her thoughts on the upcoming matchup between the No. 7-ranked Huskies and the No. 4-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

During one segment of Thursday's episode of the "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe" podcast, Bird highlighted UConn's two areas of concern.

"South Carolina has advantages, depth and size," Bird said (21:50). "I think two things that UConn rosters are susceptible to."

Rapinoe and Bird also said that the matchup would be an exciting one as both teams suffered losses in their recent matchups. The Gamecocks lost to the Texas Longhorns 66-62 on Feb 9, while the Huskies were defeated by the Tennessee Lady Volunteers 80-76 on Feb. 6. However, both teams are heading into Sunday's matchup coming off wins.

The couple also joked about the coaches of the legendary colleges. Bird said that the only thing Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley could agree upon was wearing an Eagles jersey during the Super Bowl. She showed a picture where they both wore the team's gear to support the eventual 2025 Super Bowl champions.

Sue Bird joins fellow UConn alum Maya Moore as a finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor for basketball players. Sue Bird is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the WNBA and all of women's basketball.

She is a pioneer of the sport, who with the help of other notable athletes of her time, including fellow UConn alum and finalist Maya Moore, brought forward women's basketball to where it is today. Bird and Moore are among the 17 finalists in the Class of 2025. They are on the ballot for the first time and expected to be shoo-ins.

Bird played for the Huskies from 1998 to 2002 and brought two NCAA titles to Connecticut. She started her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm and remained loyal to the franchise until her retirement in 2022. Bird won four WNBA championships and became the league's all-time assists leader.

Moore played for the Huskies from 2007-11 and also brought two national titles to the school. She started her professional career with the Minnesota Lynx and won four WNBA championships, including one MVP honor in 2014.

According to the UConn Blog, Bird and Moore will have their jerseys retired at Gampel Pavillion soon.

