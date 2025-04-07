WNBA legend Sue Bird's fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, and NBA legend Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle Rodman, were among many who were amazed by women's soccer star Trinity Rodman's viral heart-shaped hair flip.
Rapinoe and Michelle reacted to the snap by resharing posts featuring it on their respective Instagram stories on Sunday.
The viral image was captured during Trinity's appearance for the US women's national team's friendly against Brazil on Saturday. Dennis Rodman's daughter scored an early goal to help her team secure a 2-0 victory.
Following her goal, the NWSL shared the snap of Trinity fixing her pink hair during the game.
Sue Bird and fiancée Megan Rapinoe get real on adjusting to life post-retirement
During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, Sue Bird and her fiancée, former soccer star Megan Rapinoe, spoke about their life after retiring from being professional athletes.
Rapinoe was the first to chime in on their post-retirement challenges, highlighting the effort required to make their own schedule.
"Just learning how to do our own schedule like normal people, it's really hard. We had it so easy as an athlete, everything was done for you," Rapinoe said. "I think just adjusting to not having that north star, that kind of makes all the decisions sort of clear. Just adjusting to be a normal person."
While agreeing with her fiancée, Bird also highlighted that retirement has been a relief for their bodies, however, it has been a mental challenge.
"I agree, it's more mental," Bird said. "The physical part is great, I'm like, 'Oh my, I don't have to be in pain all the time, it's amazing.' So that part was easy for me.
"I think, to Megan's point, just adjusting to not being an athlete anymore, and there's an identity piece to that that you have to sift through."
Watch the segment at 2:00 here:
Sue Bird retired from the WNBA in 2022 after 19 seasons with the Seattle Storm and winning four championships. Meanwhile, Megan Rapinoe, a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion, retired from professional soccer the following year after the 2023 NWSL season.