"Sugaaa plummm": Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and other Sparks players go wild after Kelsey Plum turns heads with confidence

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum shared a 12-photo carousel on Instagram on Sunday, with the post headlined by shots of her wearing a sheer top. Her look quickly drew compliments from her Sparks teammates.The first two photos showed Plum in a sleeveless see-through top at Crypto.com Arena, followed by shots of her on the court and in the dugout. She captioned the post with a line from writer Neville Goddard: “Your world, in its every detail is just your consciousness objectified.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral Sparks players filled the comments with love and emojis.Star sophomore Rickea Jackson wrote, along with four heart emojis:“Sugaaa plummm.&quot;Dearica Hamby added with a fire emoji:&quot;Owweeeee.&quot;The Sparks’ official Instagram account and Plum’s teammates Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink also dropped emojis to show support.Sparks players react to Kelsey Plum's IG postPlum capped her night with a strong performance as the Sparks pulled off an 81-78 win over the Washington Mystics. The All-Star guard tallied 18 points and seven assists, while Hamby posted 20 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson chipped in 16 points to help secure the Sparks’ 18th victory of the season.The Sparks are closing in on playoff contention, now sitting two games back of the No. 8 Indiana Fever for the final postseason slot.Kelsey Plum reflects on gritty Sparks win, playoff chaseKelsey Plum delivered in crunch time, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the hard-fought victory.After the game, she told the broadcast crew how much the win meant.“I was just proud of the way we battled,” she said. “Everyone's tired, it’s that point in the season, but I thought Dearica was huge tonight. Rickea hit some big shots. Rae came in, gave us great energy. It was a great team win.”According to Underdog, Kelsey Plum leads the league this season with 6.4 points per game in fourth quarters.“I know it's going to break open for me eventually,” she said. “I thought they did a really good job on ball screen defense throughout the game. So just trying to be patient and then take my shots when they were ready.”The Sparks now head into a three-game road trip, visiting the Seattle Storm on Monday before facing the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday and Friday.“Just got to go one game at a time,” Plum said. “Seattle's a great team, and everyone at this point in the season is looking for wins.”According to Tankathon, the Sparks have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the league.