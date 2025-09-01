  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kelsey Plum
  • "Sugaaa plummm": Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and other Sparks players go wild after Kelsey Plum turns heads with confidence

"Sugaaa plummm": Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and other Sparks players go wild after Kelsey Plum turns heads with confidence

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 01, 2025 05:02 GMT
Washington Mystics v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum shared a 12-photo carousel on Instagram on Sunday - Image Source: Getty

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum shared a 12-photo carousel on Instagram on Sunday, with the post headlined by shots of her wearing a sheer top. Her look quickly drew compliments from her Sparks teammates.

Ad

The first two photos showed Plum in a sleeveless see-through top at Crypto.com Arena, followed by shots of her on the court and in the dugout. She captioned the post with a line from writer Neville Goddard: “Your world, in its every detail is just your consciousness objectified.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several Sparks players filled the comments with love and emojis.

Star sophomore Rickea Jackson wrote, along with four heart emojis:

“Sugaaa plummm."

Dearica Hamby added with a fire emoji:

"Owweeeee."

The Sparks’ official Instagram account and Plum’s teammates Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink also dropped emojis to show support.

Sparks players react to Kelsey Plum&#039;s IG post
Sparks players react to Kelsey Plum's IG post

Plum capped her night with a strong performance as the Sparks pulled off an 81-78 win over the Washington Mystics. The All-Star guard tallied 18 points and seven assists, while Hamby posted 20 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson chipped in 16 points to help secure the Sparks’ 18th victory of the season.

Ad

The Sparks are closing in on playoff contention, now sitting two games back of the No. 8 Indiana Fever for the final postseason slot.

Kelsey Plum reflects on gritty Sparks win, playoff chase

Kelsey Plum delivered in crunch time, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the hard-fought victory.

After the game, she told the broadcast crew how much the win meant.

Ad
Ad
“I was just proud of the way we battled,” she said. “Everyone's tired, it’s that point in the season, but I thought Dearica was huge tonight. Rickea hit some big shots. Rae came in, gave us great energy. It was a great team win.”

According to Underdog, Kelsey Plum leads the league this season with 6.4 points per game in fourth quarters.

Ad
“I know it's going to break open for me eventually,” she said. “I thought they did a really good job on ball screen defense throughout the game. So just trying to be patient and then take my shots when they were ready.”

The Sparks now head into a three-game road trip, visiting the Seattle Storm on Monday before facing the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday and Friday.

Ad
“Just got to go one game at a time,” Plum said. “Seattle's a great team, and everyone at this point in the season is looking for wins.”

According to Tankathon, the Sparks have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the league.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications