Sun President Jen Rizzotti stands firm on refusal to trade Marina Mabrey, outlining plans for disgruntled star

Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey requested a trade back in early February after the WNBA franchise seemingly began a rebuild. However, the Sun denied her trade request over a week ago, with team president Jen Rizzotti outlining her plans for Mabrey.

Speaking on the Locked on Women's Basketball podcast, Rizzotti was asked about Mabrey's trade demand and why the Sun are not actively trying to deal her. The president explained that they had invested in the 28-year-old guard and hired a coach who would make her the focal point on offense.

"Keeping Marina for another season was something we felt was a priority for us and something that we were going to make happen," Rizzotti said. "And so it speaks to the value that we put in her and what we think she's capable of it.

"Speaks to the fact that we hired a coach that wants to make her a focal point of our offense in a way that maybe she wasn't last year. So I think it's going to end up being a real big positive, and I think we're going to make this work and we're not worried about it."

While Jen Rizzotti is saying all the right things regarding Marina Mabrey, the Connecticut Sun are not calling what they did this offseason a rebuild. The Sun parted ways with three of their best players – Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and DiJonai Carrington.

Thomas is now in Phoenix, where she'll compete for a title alongside Satou Sabally and Kaleah Copper. Bonner signed with the Indiana Fever, joining forces with Caitlin Clark, while Carrington was dealt to Dallas.

As for Connecticut's coach, the team allowed Stephanie White, one of the best in the WNBA, to leave and sign with the Fever. The Sun hired Rachid Meziane, the former national team coach of Belgium. Meziane is not new to women's basketball, but he's a freshman in the WNBA.

Marina Mabrey's agent releases statement after Sun denies trade request

Marina Mabrey's agent releases statement after Sun denies trade request. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the Connecticut Sun denied Marina Mabrey's request, her agent Marcus Crenshaw of The FAM agency released a statement to condemn the decision by the franchise. Crenshaw pointed out the moves made by the Sun, which doesn't fit with her client's professional goals.

"Why would anyone try to force someone to play on their team when they don't want to be there?" Crenshaw said, according to ESPN. "It's counterproductive in a ton of ways and everyone we have spoken to is perplexed about how they are handling Marina, after trading away Hall of Fame caliber players.

"The coach parted ways. No free agents returned and they are doing all they can to try and force Marina to stay when she clearly doesn't want to be there."

Mabrey is currently signed to Phantom BC in the Unrivaled, but hasn't played a game after sustaining a calf injury before the season started.

