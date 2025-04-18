Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow reveals Derrick Rose's role in her life in emotional moment

Former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow saw her dreams come through when she got drafted into the WNBA. On Monday, she was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the seventh pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Aneesah Morrow, on Draft Day, teamed up with "Just Women Sports." She took fans behind the scenes, where she revealed the impact that fellow Chicago native and Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose has had on her career:

"Derrick Rose, just you know, told me to keep putting on for the city, and I've always looked up to him like since I was young. Going to Simeon, I watched him throughout his process of getting injuries, and when I had injuries, I used to watch his videos on YouTube to be able to push me through mine. ... It just honestly means a lot." Start from 4:38.

Aneesah played for Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. She led them to their first city Championship during her freshman year with a 35-2 record and had her jersey retired on December 19, 2024.

The Academy is famous for its boys' program. It produced Bulls' Derrick Rose and former Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker.

Aneesah Morrow's special moment getting into the WNBA got even more special with a special shout-out from a legend. She received an inspiring message from former Simeon Academy player and Bulls legend Derrick Rose.

"Hey, what's good Aneesah? Congrats on getting drafted. You know I had to hit you up to show you som Simeon love. Continue to dedicate yourself, work hard and do what you got to do to stay on top. Make a lot of sacrifices or whatever it takes. Hopefully I'll see you one day and keep balling out. Love."

Aneesah Morrow, 6-foot-1, made her name playing in the bayou. After making the most in high school, she began her college career at DePaul, where she made 53 double-doubles, set a single-season record for rebounds (457) and averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds in her sophomore season.

She then transferred to LSU to play under the tutelage of coach Kim Mulkey. Her final season at LSU saw her earn the Katrina McClain Award as the nation's best power forward

Aneesah Morrow reveals coach Kim Mulkey's final words

Aneesah Morrow took a bold step in her career when she transferred to the LSU Tigers from DePaul in 2023 to play under coach Kim Mulkey.

She revealed to reporters Mulkey's final words to her before the draft:

"I feel like she’s tried to instill as much confidence into me as possible," Morrow said. "Just staying and being who I am, she always encouraged that. Never change for nobody. She said to continue perfecting my craft and working on my game."

Kim Mulkey hugs Aneesah Morrow before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed - Source: Getty

Morrow will begin her WNBA career when the Sun hosts the Washington Mystics on May 15. Before that, she will hope to gain valuable minutes during the Sun's preseason games against the Seattle Storm (May 4) and New York Liberty (May 9).

