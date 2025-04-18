Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow reveals Derrick Rose's role in her life in tearful moment

Connecticut Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow was seen sharing an emotional moment on Monday after the 2025 WNBA Draft. The former LSU forward was selected as the seventh overall pick and received a heartfelt message from fellow Illinois native Derrick Rose.

Both individuals are from the Windy City and attended the same high school, Simeon Career Academy.

In a video message, the former NBA MVP expressed his admiration for the 22-year-old, which brought tears to Morrow's eyes and highlighted Rose's significant impact on her life.

The clip, which was shared on YouTube by the channel 'Just Women's Sports' on Thursday, followed Aneesah Morrow on Draft Day and provided an insightful perspective.

One of the moments captured on the video was her reaction to Derrick Rose's special message as the former Bulls guard showed love to her for being drafted:

"It was good, Aneesha, congrats on being drafted, you know I had to hit you up and show you some Simeon love. Continue to dedicate yourself, work hard, and do what you gotta do to stay on top," Rose said in the clip. (From 4:27 onwards)

Morrow was seen getting emotional after listening to her fellow Simeon alumni's congratulatory message as she revealed Rose's role in her life in a tearful moment:

"Derrick Rose just told me to keep putting on for the city, and I've always looked up to him since I was young. Going to Simeon, I watched him throughout his process of getting injuries, and when I had injuries, I used to watch his videos on YouTube to be able to push myself through mine, so honestly, I'm trying not to tear up again, but it honestly just means a lot," she expressed. (From 4:39)

Aneesah Morrow opens up about her journey and "inspiring" the next generation after being drafted to the WNBA

After an outstanding season with the LSU Tigers, during which she shattered multiple records, Aneesah Morrow entered the 2025 WNBA Draft as a projected top-10 pick. On Monday, that projection became a reality when she was selected as the seventh overall pick.

During her introductory press conference, the forward was asked about her journey to the top, to which she responded compellingly and expressed about "inspiring" the next generation:

"Honestly, I know when I was growing up they had to take the rims of the hoops because of violence, nobody could go to a park and play because of the crowd it brought," she said.

"But now seeing they have done a better job with making an impact on our community getting those rims up and having it a little more safer means a lot. Being from the south side of Chicago I want to inspire children," she continued.

Despite only being drafted, Morrow's opinion on the game and her community showed a high level of maturity in the youngster. Now joining a Sun team that is rebuilding, she could be a key piece of their future.

