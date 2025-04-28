Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey was in stitches after NBA star Luka Doncic lost it over Donte DiVincenzo's trash-talking at the referee in Saturday's Lakers-Timberwolves NBA playoffs game. A video clip of the moment was shared on X and showed DiVincenzo pointing at the ref while repeatedly telling him, "you a b---h."

Doncic was seen visibly appalled by DiVincenzo's utterances as he stood in front of the Lakers' bench. Upon seeing Doncic's reaction in the game, Mabrey tweeted while quoting the original post:

"😂😂😂😂😂"

Following that incident in the fourth quarter of the matchup, the LA Lakers eventually lost 116-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA playoffs Game 3. On Sunday, Luka Doncic and company fell to a 116-113 defeat by the Timberwolves in Game 4, leaving the Lakers with three defeats so far in the first round.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards was the star performer on the night for Minnesota. He dropped a game-high 43 points, alongside nine rebounds and six assists over 44 minutes on the court while helping the team to a 3-1 record.

Marina Mabrey welcomed the 2025 draft class to the Connecticut Sun

Marina Mabrey was excited to welcome the 2025 draft class to Connecticut ahead of the new season. The Sun selected LSU forward Aneesah Morrow with the seventh pick, NC State guard Saniya Rivers with the eighth pick, and USC Trojans center Rayah Marshall with the 25th pick.

After Morrow and Rivers were drafted at the event, Mabrey took to X (formerly Twitter to give a warm welcome to her new teammates. She tweeted:

"Let’s get it!!!! @Ihoop___22 @aneesahmorrow24🧡🤍"

She also reposted the full rookie lineup from the Suns' official PR page when Marshall was later drafted in the second round. Mabrey is a six-year veteran and has come a long way since being drafted in the 2019 WNBA draft by the LA Sparks. She's also had previous stints at the Dallas Wings (2020-22) and Chicago Sky (2023-24) before joining Connecticut in 2024.

With training camp already started on Sunday, the WNBA star will be hoping to build good relationships with her younger teammates, ahead of the 2025 season. Last season, Marina Mabrey averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the team.

