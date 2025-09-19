  • home icon
  "Super proud" - Lynx's coach Cheryl Reeve takes subtle dig at Becky Hammon over 'white deer' remark following WNBA's co-DPOY decision

"Super proud" - Lynx's coach Cheryl Reeve takes subtle dig at Becky Hammon over 'white deer' remark following WNBA's co-DPOY decision

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 19, 2025 20:48 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
Cheryl Reeve takes dig at Becky Hammon following historic co-DPOY awards (Image credit: Imagn)

The WNBA's co-DPOY awards have led to somewhat of a back-and-forth between Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.

After the announcement was made that Alanna Smith and A'Ja Wilson would share this year's DPOY award, Hammon took a subtle dig at Smith, saying that a white-tailed deer looks good until an elk (Wilson) walks in.

In response, Reeve fired back on Friday during a press conference, where she and Smith spoke about the award and the season ahead. The veteran coach said:

"I'm just proud that Alanna Smith is a Minnesota Lynx and super proud that this honor was bestowed upon her, and we love our white deer."
So far, Hammon has yet to respond. However, if both the Lynx and the Aces emerge victorious from their respective semifinal series, the two co-DPOYs could face each other in the WNBA Finals.

While Wilson and the Aces are preparing to face the Indiana Fever in the semifinals, the Lynx are waiting to see who prevails in the New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury series, which is currently tied 1-1.

Looking back at what Becky Hammon said about Alanna Smith and the Lynx

Prior to Cheryl Reeve responding to Becky Hammon on Friday, the Las Vegas Aces coach caught the attention of Minnesota fans by not only taking a shot at Alanna Smith, but also at Napheesa Collier.

As Hammon pointed out, last season, Collier won the Defensive Player of the Year award. This season, she finished fifth with just two votes.

While speaking with members of the press on Thursday, Hammon said:

"I'm a little confused by the 'Co.' Napheesa, you guys said, was the best defensive player last year, and then now she's not? I don't know. I'd love to make the voting public, I don't know how it came to [a] tie but it did. To me, there's no comparison. A white-tailed deer looks really good until an elk walks in the room."
Throughout the 2025 season, the Lynx went 3-1 against the Aces across their four regular season meetings, with Minnesota winning their first three games and Las Vegas winning their Sept. 4 game.

With semifinal action set to begin on Sunday, the two teams are currently sitting as the betting favorites to go all the way.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
