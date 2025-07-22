“Synth god” Mike Dean makes pointed shot at WNBA salary as Courtney Williams clowning DJ Diplo goes viral

Over the weekend, the WNBA and its players celebrated All-Star festivities in Indiana. Following some antics off the court, one player ruffled some feathers within the music community. In the midst of the jam-packed weekend, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams and a handful of other players were at a Diplo concert. She ended up going viral when posts emerged that she called out the EDM artist for his choice in music. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the post made the rounds, many people called out the WNBA veteran for coming at Diplo. Some joked that Williams shouldn't be bashing Diplo when his salary is substantially higher than hers. Fellow producer and audio engineer Mike Dean, aka the &quot;Synth God,&quot; also chimed in on this discourse to further emphasize the sizeable pay gap between the two. Mike Dean reply Diplo was brought in to DJ the after party for All-Star Saturday night, and Williams was not shy about his song choices. While on stage with him, she implored him to play more hip-hop music. Williams was active all weekend, enjoying the second All-Star nomination of her career. She's emerged as a key contributor for the Lynx, putting up some of the best numbers of her pro career. This season, Williams is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals.Courtney Williams starts dancing during WNBA All-Star intros Courtney Williams did not use up all her energy during the after party, as she was living it up during the game itself. Landing her first All-Star nod in four years, she made sure to make the most of the experience.This season, the WNBA All-Star Game format followed a similar path to its NBA counterparts. Two captains were named based on fan voting, and then they selected their teams. With Napheesa Collier being one of the captains, she made sure to select her Minnesota Lynx teammate.During the player intros ahead of the All-Star Game, Williams let the world know how excited she was to be there. Upon hearing her name called, she immediately started dancing.Williams found herself on the winning side of the WNBA All-Star Game, with Team Collier picking up a 151-131 win over Caitlin Clark's squad. The Lynx forward also took home MVP honors after recording a game-high 36 points and nine rebounds. As for Williams, she ended the night with 13 points and five assists off the bench.With All-Star festivities behind them, Williams and the rest of the Lynx will now continue their quest to get back to the finals.