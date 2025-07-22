  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • “Synth god” Mike Dean makes pointed shot at WNBA salary as Courtney Williams clowning DJ Diplo goes viral

“Synth god” Mike Dean makes pointed shot at WNBA salary as Courtney Williams clowning DJ Diplo goes viral

By Kevin McCormick
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:37 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
“Synth god” Mike Dean makes pointed shot at WNBA salary (Source: Getty)

Over the weekend, the WNBA and its players celebrated All-Star festivities in Indiana. Following some antics off the court, one player ruffled some feathers within the music community.

Ad

In the midst of the jam-packed weekend, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams and a handful of other players were at a Diplo concert. She ended up going viral when posts emerged that she called out the EDM artist for his choice in music.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As the post made the rounds, many people called out the WNBA veteran for coming at Diplo. Some joked that Williams shouldn't be bashing Diplo when his salary is substantially higher than hers. Fellow producer and audio engineer Mike Dean, aka the "Synth God," also chimed in on this discourse to further emphasize the sizeable pay gap between the two.

Mike Dean reply
Mike Dean reply

Diplo was brought in to DJ the after party for All-Star Saturday night, and Williams was not shy about his song choices. While on stage with him, she implored him to play more hip-hop music.

Ad
Ad

Williams was active all weekend, enjoying the second All-Star nomination of her career. She's emerged as a key contributor for the Lynx, putting up some of the best numbers of her pro career. This season, Williams is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals.

Courtney Williams starts dancing during WNBA All-Star intros

Courtney Williams did not use up all her energy during the after party, as she was living it up during the game itself. Landing her first All-Star nod in four years, she made sure to make the most of the experience.

Ad

This season, the WNBA All-Star Game format followed a similar path to its NBA counterparts. Two captains were named based on fan voting, and then they selected their teams. With Napheesa Collier being one of the captains, she made sure to select her Minnesota Lynx teammate.

During the player intros ahead of the All-Star Game, Williams let the world know how excited she was to be there. Upon hearing her name called, she immediately started dancing.

Ad
Ad

Williams found herself on the winning side of the WNBA All-Star Game, with Team Collier picking up a 151-131 win over Caitlin Clark's squad. The Lynx forward also took home MVP honors after recording a game-high 36 points and nine rebounds. As for Williams, she ended the night with 13 points and five assists off the bench.

With All-Star festivities behind them, Williams and the rest of the Lynx will now continue their quest to get back to the finals.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications