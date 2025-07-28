Shannon Sharpe got himself tangled with another controversy after he reignited A’ja Wilson's old take about beating NBA players. In his show &quot;Club Shay Shay,&quot; Sharpe asked his co-host and women’s basketball player Flau'jae Johnson if a WNBA player can compete with an NBA player, to which she responded no.&quot;It's not physically possible. No. You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? ... I know I can't,” she said.That comment and interaction in the show drew the ire of Wilson’s friend Michael McManus, also known as Deloris on social media, who posted a fiery comment about Sharpe on X. “Shannon S talks like he still has a mouth full of that yt woman’s spit. Sick of it.”Deloris' X postDeloris went as far as comparing Wilson’s relationship with NBA player and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo to Sharpe’s alleged past issue with a younger woman.“A’ja goes home to Bam at night. You f**k a sex doll to keep your penis wet. The practical women don’t want you either,” Deloris said after answering on a post agreeing to Sharpe’s opinion.Deloris X postDespite the talks around her, Wilson has become one of the best women’s basketball players of this generation, winning back-to-back MVP awards, including a unanimous one last season. She also led the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.This year has been a down season for Wilson, as she's averaging 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Aces are also in the bottom half of the standings with a 13-13 record.A’ja Wilson responded to backlash over friendship with DelorisDeloris has been defending A’ja Wilson on social media over the past couple of years. In a rare instance in March, Wilson seemed to acknowledge Deloris.“Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖,” she said in Threads. Post by @aja22wilson View on ThreadsDeloris has discussed numerous WNBA players in the past, including its biggest stars, such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, making his account one of the most controversial WNBA-centric profiles on X.