  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • “Talks like he still has a mouth full of that yt woman’s spit”: A’ja Wilson’s friend 'sick' of Shannon Sharpe reigniting WNBA star’s take

“Talks like he still has a mouth full of that yt woman’s spit”: A’ja Wilson’s friend 'sick' of Shannon Sharpe reigniting WNBA star’s take

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:02 GMT
A&rsquo;ja Wilson&rsquo;s friend
A’ja Wilson’s friend 'sick' of Shannon Sharpe reigniting WNBA star’s controversial take (Getty)

Shannon Sharpe got himself tangled with another controversy after he reignited A’ja Wilson's old take about beating NBA players. In his show "Club Shay Shay," Sharpe asked his co-host and women’s basketball player Flau'jae Johnson if a WNBA player can compete with an NBA player, to which she responded no.

Ad
"It's not physically possible. No. You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? ... I know I can't,” she said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That comment and interaction in the show drew the ire of Wilson’s friend Michael McManus, also known as Deloris on social media, who posted a fiery comment about Sharpe on X.

“Shannon S talks like he still has a mouth full of that yt woman’s spit. Sick of it.”
Deloris&#039; X post
Deloris' X post

Deloris went as far as comparing Wilson’s relationship with NBA player and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo to Sharpe’s alleged past issue with a younger woman.

Ad
“A’ja goes home to Bam at night. You f**k a sex doll to keep your penis wet. The practical women don’t want you either,” Deloris said after answering on a post agreeing to Sharpe’s opinion.
Deloris X post
Deloris X post

Despite the talks around her, Wilson has become one of the best women’s basketball players of this generation, winning back-to-back MVP awards, including a unanimous one last season. She also led the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

This year has been a down season for Wilson, as she's averaging 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Aces are also in the bottom half of the standings with a 13-13 record.

A’ja Wilson responded to backlash over friendship with Deloris

Deloris has been defending A’ja Wilson on social media over the past couple of years. In a rare instance in March, Wilson seemed to acknowledge Deloris.

Ad
“Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖,” she said in Threads.
Ad

Deloris has discussed numerous WNBA players in the past, including its biggest stars, such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, making his account one of the most controversial WNBA-centric profiles on X.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications