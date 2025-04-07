"Tampa don’t owe me s*": Kahleah Copper drops cryptic early morning post just days after DoorDash delivery debacle

Kahleah Copper shared a cryptic post on Monday via her Instagram story. She spent the past few days in Tampa, Florida, where she and other WNBA stars held a meet-up with former players and coaches in attendance.

Copper posted a picture showing a man lifting a suitcase into the back compartment of a parked SUV in the driveway. The timestamp on the photo read 5:35 a.m. She then captioned the photo:

"Tampa don't owe me s*."

Kahleah Copper's IG story (Credits: @_klc215/Instagram)

Her latest post comes just days after the Phoenix Mercury player was involved in a DoorDash delivery incident in Tampa. On Saturday, Copper shared her conversation with a delivery person on the DoorDash app on X. The chats showed that the WNBA star placed a food order, which didn't get to her as someone other than the courier allegedly picked it up.

Copper didn't reveal any other information aside from her cryptic post.

Copper joined the Mercury in the 2024 offseason. She played 37 games for the franchise in the regular season, averaging 21.1 points,4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kahleah Copper shared what she loves about being a Phoenix player

Kahleah Copper arrived in Phoenix last year in a deal that saw the Chicago Sky get Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere and four draft picks from the Mercury. Before her trade, Copper was the last remaining member of the 2021 Sky team that won the WNBA championship and was named the Finals MVP that year.

However, after becoming a Mercury player last year, the veteran guard shared what she loves about her new team in an interview in July.

"I'm super grateful," she said. "I feel like I have this loyalty thing within me. It would have been really nice in Chicago because that's where I've grown into the player that I am.

"However, being here in Phoenix has completely lightened my load. ... Phoenix has put me in a position where all I have to do is worry about playing basketball and performing. And I have all the tools to have that success."

As the 2025 league season inches closer, Copper will be looking to match her words with action on the court. She will also be stepping into a leadership role in the team made vacant by the retirement of franchise icon Diana Taurasi.

