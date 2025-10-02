“Tan Mami”: Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington & more gush over Paige Bueckers’ ‘zaddy’ vibes in offseason snaps

Paige Bueckers’ well-deserved vacation started after the Dallas Wings lost 97-76 to the Phoenix Mercury in mid-September. The Wings had been eliminated from playoff contention weeks before their final regular-season game, but Bueckers continued to play. She is now enjoying her free time just as she promised to the media following the loss to the Mercury.On Wednesday, Bueckers shared photos on Instagram showing her enjoying the sun in a tropical getaway. The posts quickly earned reactions from WNBA players. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAaliyah Edwards, a Connecticut Sun star and former UConn teammate of Bueckers, wrote:“Zaddy.”Angel Reese joined the fun:“tan mamiiiii.😍”DiJonai Carrington, Bueckers’ former Dallas Wings teammate, reacted:“Cutie patootieeee.🥰🥰🫶🏽”Unrivaled Basketball, the 3-on-3 basketball tournament Paige Bueckers will play in January, commented:“Turks and Paicos.🌴”Nika Muhl, considered by the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year winner as her twin, responded:“Ok Tan P.”Angel Reese and others react to Paige Bueckers' tropical getaway photos Wednesday on Instagram. [photo: @paigebueckers/IG]Bueckers’ Wings teammate and former collegiate rival Maddy Siegrist added the commentaries with a fire emoji.Paige Bueckers has been playing since November 2024, the start of her final season with the UConn Huskies. The campaign ended with a championship, the 12th in women’s school basketball history, in the first week of April. A little over a week later, the Dallas Wings made her the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.Bueckers joined her Wings teammates in late April to start training camp. Two weeks later, Dallas opened the 2025 season with back-to-back games hosting the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm.The 2025 NCAA champ missed just eight games in her first WNBA season. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game to win the Rookie of the Year award by a near-unanimous decision. Only fellow newcomer Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics kept Bueckers from a total shutout in the voting.Paige Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled BasketballPaige Bueckers’ hectic 2025 schedule included an agreement in April to play for Unrivaled Basketball. ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported that Bueckers’ first year with the 3-on-3 league would be more lucrative than her three-year, $247,688 contract with the Dallas Wings.A week after the Wings’ season ended, Unrivaled announced Bueckers’ entry into the tournament with Alyssa Thomas, Rickea Jackson and Satou Sabally. Thomas and Sabally will play for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers and Jackson are enjoying their offseason after their respective teams failed to make the playoffs.In 2026, Bueckers joins 47 other players who will appear in Year 2 of Unrivaled Basketball.