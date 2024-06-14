“Taught her everything she knows”- DeWanna Bonner opens friendly fire at fiancée Alyssa Thomas, her potential Olympics opponent

Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner fired friendly shots at her teammate and fiancee Alyssa Thomas online in an Instagram post. The official ESPNW Instagram account posted a clip from the Elle Duncan Show's latest episode and Bonner was seen in the comments section taking shots at her fiancee.

The video featured Elle and Gray discussing the upcoming clash between Bonner and Thomas. The two Connecticut Sun stars will face each other at the Paris Olympics as Bonner plays for Team USA and Thomas plays for North Macedonia.

Bonner made her thoughts about the clash clear in the comment section.

"I taught her everything she knows. Lol. I’m trying to cook her if I make it!!" Bonner wrote.

DeWanna Bonner Comments on Alyssa Thomas (Credits: @espnw/Instagram)

She jokingly expressed her desire to "cook," which means defeat Thomas if she gets the chance.

The Connecticut Sun are holding a spectacular 11-1 record and both Bonner and Thomas are in-form players for their team. Thomas is averaging 12.8 points, 10.1 rebound and 8.11 assists, while DeWanna Bonner is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.

Their great forms are a preview to an epic lovers clash at the Paris Olympics if they face each other.

Reason behind DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas being on different international teams

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are on the same team and even live at the same residence together but one of them plays for the USA while the other plays for North Macedonia. The reason behind this difference is the dual citizenship of Thomas and her decision to play with Macedonia earlier in her life.

Thomas played in the Euro Basket qualifiers for North Macedonia and since she has played for another international team, she is automatically excluded from being a part of Team USA, even if she has the citizenship of the country.

Thomas can request a transfer from North Macedonia to Team USA but it is a lengthy process and isn't always guaranteed to be approved.

So despite having great on-court and off-court chemistry, the Sun couple has to play for different national teams.