"Team up with Paige Bueckers in Dallas" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese's cryptic post after Tyler Marsh's odd 3rd qtr move in Sky's loss to Mercury

Angel Reese shared a cryptic post on social media after the Chicago Sky's ninth loss of the season. The Sky were beaten by the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday after a 107-86 finish.

Chicago attempted to catch up in the third quarter with Reese hitting a huge three-point bomb, only for their head coach, Tyler Marsh, to sub her out with five minutes remaining in the period. Reese posted a prayer emoji on X after being subbed from the game.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Reese's cryptic post. Here's what some said on X:

"Please go to New York or team up with Paige Bueckers in Dallas, It’s for the better."

"Sky needs to fire that coach. He's useless."

Here are other fan reactions on X.

"We see your effort. You deserve better babe," one said.

"We riding until the wheels fall off," another said.

"Tomorrow I need you to go rogue. Show them who you are 😤," one wrote.

"Request a trade sister," another said.

The Sky are 3-9 for the season and things aren't looking too good for Reese and her squad. They still have 32 games to make up for their losses. However, with the Sky lacking players due to injury, they'll need to step up their game despite missing key players.

Angel Reese fails to lead Sky to victory

Phoenix dominated Chicago for an overwhelming 107-86 victory. While some blame the Sky's lack of stars on their bench, Angel Reese failed to step up to the occasion.

Reese had a lackluster performance, putting up nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. While she could've provided more numbers had she not been subbed out in the third quarter, her output wasn't enough for a player of her calibre.

Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere tried to keep the Sky alive by adding 17 points, each. Two other Sky players were also in double figures. These were, namely, Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse. Atkins scored 13 points, while Nurse added 10 points.

The Chicago Sky are now set to face off against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Hopefully, Angel Reese could bounce back from her poor showing on Saturday.

