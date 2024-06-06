Team USA 2024 Olympics 3x3 Women's Basketball team officially revealed: Full roster and more

The official roster for Team USA, set to represent the nation in the 3x3 Women's basketball at the 2024 Olympics, has been announced. The team includes Los Angeles Sparks rookie star Cameron Brink, Atlanta Dream's guard Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick and Hailey Van Lith.

Last year, Brink, Van Lith and Burdick led the United States to a gold medal in the same format at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard has no prior experience with the team in this format, except for a training camp.

Trending

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shared her thoughts on being selected for the honor of representing her nation.

"I am so grateful to be selected and it is an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year,” Brink said (via news18.com). “The 3×3 training camp experience helped me transition into the league, and now I cannot wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra, Rhyne and Hailey."

The coaching job for Team USA's 3x3 has been assigned to Hall of Famer Jennifer Rizzoti, President of the Connecticut Sun. She has great experience as a coach and as a former professional player.

"I say this all the time but there is no greater privilege than to represent the USA at the Olympics,” Rizzotti said (via news18.c0m).

The 2024 Olympics are expected to begin in late summer, starting on July 25th and running through early August. The authorities have yet to announce the 5x5 Team USA lineups for this prestigious competition.

What is 3x3 basketball and Team USA's success in the format at the Olympics?

A standard game of basketball is played with five members on each team, and the full length of the court is utilized for the game. However, the rules are slightly different for the 3x3 format. In the 3x3 basketball, there are four players on each team, with only three playing on the court. Only the half-court is used for the game with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock.

One-point and two-point baskets replace the standard two and threes. The first team to get 21 points or to lead when the timer expires wins the game. The 3x3 format was added to the Olympics fairly recently, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA secured a gold medal in Tokyo in this format with Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson, Las Vegas Ace's Kelsey Plum as well as Jackie Young.