"Teammates that can't even score five points" - Fans slam Baltimore-native WNBA player for suggesting Angel Reese give $10,000 each to Sky players

By Juan Paolo David
Published Sep 11, 2025 06:47 GMT
Fans slam Baltimore-native WNBA player for suggesting Angel Reese give $10,000 each to Sky players. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fans slam Baltimore-native WNBA player for suggesting Angel Reese give $10,000 each to Sky players. (Photo: IMAGN)

Angel Reese has been in the headlines since last week after making remarks detrimental to her team in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. A former WNBA player made an interesting suggestion for Reese to mend fences with her Chicago Sky teammates, but it was panned by fans online.

Five-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion Angel McCoughtry shared on Wednesday's episode of the "Good Follow" podcast a possible solution for Reese. McCoughtry, who is also from Baltimore like Reese, suggested giving each of her Sky teammates $10,000.

"They don't have million-dollar endorsement deals, but they're having a losing season, too," McCoughtry said. "You know what I would do, Angel? I would get one of my endorsements (and) say, 'Give me an extra $100,000, so I can give all my teammates $10,000 each just to show them I care."
Angel Reese fans were not having any of Angel McCoughtry's situation. They blasted the former WNBA player for a bad suggestion on top of her bad take about what's happening with the Chicago Sky.

Here are some of the comments.

The Chicago Sky suspended Angel Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Reese was then ruled out for the rest of the game because of a back injury. She also missed Tuesday's game against the Aces once again due to the same back issues that have plagued her since August.

Chicago's regular season ends on Thursday at home against the New York Liberty. It will be interesting to see if Reese gets cleared to play or sits this one out amid all the noise and turmoil.

Multiple teams interested in acquiring Angel Reese

Multiple teams interested in acquiring Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)
Multiple teams interested in acquiring Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Chicago Sky have a big decision to make this offseason regarding the future of Angel Reese. The Sky only have four players under contract for next season, including Reese, as well as Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld and Hailey Van Lith.

Chicago's front office could start rebuilding the roster around these four young players or trade Reese and bring back some of their current veterans. Ashish Mathur of Dallas Hoops Journal reported that multiple WNBA teams are interested in acquiring Reese.

One WNBA exec even told Mathur that Reese should demand a trade out of Chicago, which was voted as the worst franchise in the WNBA. It's a baffling development considering the Sky won a championship in 2021.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
