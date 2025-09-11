"Teammates that can't even score five points" - Fans slam Baltimore-native WNBA player for suggesting Angel Reese give $10,000 each to Sky players

Angel Reese has been in the headlines since last week after making remarks detrimental to her team in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. A former WNBA player made an interesting suggestion for Reese to mend fences with her Chicago Sky teammates, but it was panned by fans online. Five-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion Angel McCoughtry shared on Wednesday's episode of the &quot;Good Follow&quot; podcast a possible solution for Reese. McCoughtry, who is also from Baltimore like Reese, suggested giving each of her Sky teammates $10,000. &quot;They don't have million-dollar endorsement deals, but they're having a losing season, too,&quot; McCoughtry said. &quot;You know what I would do, Angel? I would get one of my endorsements (and) say, 'Give me an extra $100,000, so I can give all my teammates $10,000 each just to show them I care.&quot;Angel Reese fans were not having any of Angel McCoughtry's situation. They blasted the former WNBA player for a bad suggestion on top of her bad take about what's happening with the Chicago Sky.Here are some of the comments. Dlo @_615dloLINKBro what??? To these teammates??? Teammates that can’t even score more that 5 ptsJoe Hess 🚫🧹 @JoeeyfettaLINKIt’s comments like this that continue to give her teammates cover for their overreaction and treatment of Angel. Her comments have been said all over the sports world by plenty of athletes, coaches, and GMs. What’s the difference?JoeyBonanno @RealJoeBonannoLINKSo get someone else to pay her team? Why, 10-33 get paid anything by a sponsor!?TerryDa49269331 @TED112268LINKNow that's stupid and this person would lose all credibility after saying this. Don't offer anyone's coin like it's yours.Two Party System is Trash @Kaep10americaLINKIt’s even funny when you realize AM would have never given her teammates anything. She was criticized by Geno while she was playing, when she forced the front office to fire their head coach.Jay @JayNCtoDCLINKSome people really just need to stick to basketball and disappear after they retire. Stop giving everyone podcast equipment.The Chicago Sky suspended Angel Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Reese was then ruled out for the rest of the game because of a back injury. She also missed Tuesday's game against the Aces once again due to the same back issues that have plagued her since August. Chicago's regular season ends on Thursday at home against the New York Liberty. It will be interesting to see if Reese gets cleared to play or sits this one out amid all the noise and turmoil. Multiple teams interested in acquiring Angel ReeseMultiple teams interested in acquiring Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)The Chicago Sky have a big decision to make this offseason regarding the future of Angel Reese. The Sky only have four players under contract for next season, including Reese, as well as Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld and Hailey Van Lith.Chicago's front office could start rebuilding the roster around these four young players or trade Reese and bring back some of their current veterans. Ashish Mathur of Dallas Hoops Journal reported that multiple WNBA teams are interested in acquiring Reese.One WNBA exec even told Mathur that Reese should demand a trade out of Chicago, which was voted as the worst franchise in the WNBA. It's a baffling development considering the Sky won a championship in 2021.