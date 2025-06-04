"Temu Hozier's gotta go" - Wings fans demand Paige Bueckers' first WNBA coach's firing amid 1-7 start

The Dallas Wings played their second straight game without Paige Bueckers on Tuesday due to a concussion. The Wings fell short against the Seattle Storm, dropping to a 1-7 record to start the season. Some Dallas fans online demanded that the franchise start looking for a new coach after the game.

With Bueckers out again, the Wings didn't have a playmaker on the court and struggled to generate offense in the second half. They have now lost three in a row and have the worst record in the WNBA.

One women's basketball fan account asked Wings fans online about the team's current situation. Koclanes has only won one game, but five of their seven losses were in single digits. But is it time to part ways with the first-year coach and look for someone with experience?

The majority of the answers want Chris Koclanes gone from Dallas, with some even pointing out Koclanes looking like a musical artist because of his long locks. They think that Paige Bueckers deserves someone better since she played under Geno Auriemma at UConn.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

eri @ts__eri Temu Hozier's gotta go.

The GOAT 🐐 @TheG0ATPlays If the Dallas Wings cannot win against the 2-6 LA Sparks at home on Friday then it is time to start looking at coaching. Seriously.

Haxx @hoophaxx Fire this man.

Sleater-Kinney's Black Daughter @JanayKinney Bad coaching. If a team consistently comes that close to winning but rarely does, that means the talent is there, but the plays aren't.

UnsaintedCuster @LGreyOcho Swap Meet Creed needs to be handed his walking papers.

Dave_KC @Dave_KC_ How can you be a serious coach with a man bun? Imagine Paige going from Coach Geno to Coach soy boi.

Chris Koclanes had no prior experience as a head coach before the Dallas Wings hired him in late 2024. Koclanes began his career at the College of William & Mary before joining St. Joseph's in 2015. He was a video coordinator for the USC Trojans women's basketball team from 2016 to 2019.

Koclanes' first experience in the WNBA came in 2019 when he was hired by the Connecticut Sun as a defensive coordinator. He was hired by the LA Sparks for the same position in 2023 before returning to the Trojans as an assistant a season later.

There wasn't a lot of pressure on Koclanes until the Wings got the first pick in this year's draft, which meant they would get Paige Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers to be re-evaluated and get cleared for Friday's game

Paige Bueckers to be re-evaluated and get cleared for Friday's game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers suffered a concussion in the Dallas Wings' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29. She was placed under the league's concussion protocol, which requires her to miss at least two games. She's set to be re-evaluated following Tuesday's 83-77 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Storm.

Bueckers has three more days to get healthier, with the Wings facing the LA Sparks at home on Friday. The Wings are looking to end a three-game losing streak against a struggling Sparks team with a record of 2-6.

