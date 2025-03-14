Teresa Weatherspoon drops 5-word message for $202,000 Vinyl star ahead of Unrivaled playoffs 

Teresa Weatherspoon has led Vinyl BC during the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the 3v3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The former Chicago Sky head coach is preparing her team to take on Collier and the Lunar Owls in the semifinals. On Thursday, the coach recognized the stellar season put together by one of her players.

Ad

Dearica Hamby has been one of the leaders for Vinyl BC all season, leading the team alongside Ryne Howard. The forward signed a one-year deal worth $202,000 with the LA Sparks this offseason (according to Spotrac). She has been one of the faces of Unrivaled this season.

In an Instagram story she posted on Thursday, Weatherspoon shouted out Hamby's stats this season. Hamby averages 19.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for her team this season, giving them a scoring punch as well as an inside presence that has them competing for the first-ever Unrivaled title.

Ad

Trending

Teresa Weatherspoon praises her star player on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@tspoon_11)

"Special player! Do it all," the coach said about her star player.

Ad

Dearica Hamby has been a veteran leader for Vinyl BC. The team has had a good season in the new 3v3 league, but their real test will come when they take on the Lunar Owls on Sunday.

Teresa Weatherspoon's successful run in Unrivaled could help her secure future coaching roles

Teresa Weatherspoon, Dearica Hamby and Vinyl BC have their work cut out for them in the first round of the Unrivaled Playoffs. They are taking on the league-leading Lunar Owls, who have only lost one game all season.

Ad

The Unrivaled season has been a success for Weatherspoon as a coach. Teresa Weatherspoon is a favorite amongst players, including Aliyah Boston, who has praised Weatherspoon for how much she has helped grow her game.

Weatherspoon has been appreciative of the players who have shown her support after she was fired by the Chicago Sky. After success and positive remarks from her players in Unrivaled, she is unlikely to go much longer without finding a full-time coaching gig in the WNBA, and a good showing in the Unrivaled playoffs will certainly help her cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback