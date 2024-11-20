Teresa Weatherspoon sums up Vinyl BC's rosters announcement for Unrivaled in just one word 

On Wednesday, the six coaches of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league got together to design rosters. In a unique twist, the six coaches assembled the rosters before randomly being assigned to a team. Former Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon wound up being assigned to the Vinyl Basketball Club.

While two of the teams still have an open spot for a wildcard player, Weatherspoon's Vinyl BC has all six players already assigned to the team. After the rosters for the inaugural season were finalized, Weatherspoon took to her Instagram story to react.

In addition to sharing a picture of her roster, Weatherspoon simply wrote:

"Set!!!"

Teresa Weatherspoon (@tspoon_11 Instagram story)

Weatherspoon's roster for the season includes Indiana Fever standout Aliyah Boston, as well as Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale. In addition, the team also has guards Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard, along with Sparks forward Dearica Hamby.

The inaugural season of the league is set to tip-off on Jan. 17 on TNT, with a game between the Mist and the Lunar Owls, followed by a meeting between the Rose BC and Vinyl BC.

Action will then pick up the following day on truTV with games between the Phantom and the Lacers, and the Lunar Owls and Rose BC. Then, after taking Sunday off, Unrivaled will return with their final two games of Week 1 on Jan. 20 with games between the Vinyl BC and Phantom, and the Lacers and the Mist.

Looking at the rosters Teresa Weatherspoon's Vinyl BC will be competing with in the inaugural season of Unrivaled 3x3 basketball

While Teresa Weatherspoon's Vinyl BC roster has some notable names in Aaliyah Boston and Arike Ogunbowale, the other five teams are pretty stacked as well. Below you can see the full rosters for the inaugural season:

Laces BC: Kelsey Plum, Alyssa Thomas, Stefanie Dolson, Lexie Hull, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams

Lunar Owls BC: Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin, Kate Martin.

Mist BC: Breanna Stewart, DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd, Courtney Vandersloot.

Unrivaled also has two teams with a wildcard spot for players who haven't been announced yet.

Phantom BC: Brittney Griner, Tiffany Hayes, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Jackie Young, WILDCARD.

Rose BC: Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes, WILDCARD.

With the season rapidly approaching in January, only time will tell how the league fills out the last two roster spots.

