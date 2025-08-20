"Terribly bad" - WNBA analyst does not mince words about LA Sparks lack of defensive effort

WNBA analyst Sabreena Merchant did not mince her words while talking about the LA Sparks' poor defensive efforts. On Tuesday's episode of the "No Offseason" podcast, Merchant and Zena Keita discussed the rise of stalking incidents in sports and the WNBA postseason.

Ad

During one segment, Keita and Merchant discussed the LA Sparks' lack of effort on the defensive end.

"It is kind of amazing honestley that the Sparks have managed to make this run and get back into playoff contention when one side of the ball is so terribly bad because their offense is really fun, really good," Merchant said. (Timestamp: 6:36)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The analyst explained how the Sparks have failed to accommodate or counter their opponents in their games. She said that other teams can run the same play multiple times against the Sparks, and they don't try to defend it.

Later, she praised Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby for putting in great offensive displays week in and week out, helping their team stay in the playoff race. However, she also took a jab at the LA team and said that any team could make a comeback against them.

Ad

Further into the episode, Zena Keita joined the conversation and expressed her thoughts on the Sparks' defense, agreeing with Merchant's take.

"There is this factor like on offense, you're like 'you don't know who's gonna score' and on defense you're like 'you don't know who's gonna defend'," Keita said.

The LA Sparks are currently the ninth-ranked team in the standings with a 16-18 record.

Ad

Cameron Brink's return can help the LA Sparks solve their defensive problem

Cameron Brink returned to the court in the LA Sparks' 89-74 loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Jul. 29. Brink was sidelined from the WNBA for more than a year because of an ACL injury she suffered last June.

However, her return might be exactly what the Sparks need right now. Brink is one of the tallest players in the league. Her six-foot-four frame makes her a dominant player in the paint. Given that Brink was averaging 2.3 blocks per game before suffering the season-ending injury, her return could greatly benefit LA.

Ad

Brink has played nine games in a Sparks jersey so far, but she has yet to make her first start this season. Coach Lynne Roberts is using the forward smartly and slowly allowing her to get back into rhythm.

Once Brink gets back to being on a starter's level, she can provide the LA Sparks with great defense around the rim. They would still be susceptible at the perimeter if the guards do not up their game, but having a strong defense in one part of the court is always better than having none.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More