"Thank you for your genes" - Cameron Brink hails mom Michelle Brink’s modeling era with stunning throwback pics

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink gushed over her mom, Michelle Brink's, modeling past, in a new social media post. On Friday, the WNBA player shared several throwback pictures of her mother as a young model on her Instagram story. In one slide, Cameron uploaded a split photo of her mom in a bikini on the left and herself in a bikini on the right.

In another slide, Michelle was seen in a bikini while wearing dark sunglasses as she lay down on a beach. Cameron Brink further appreciated her mom for passing on her genes.

"@mbain1 momma brink miss swim modellll 🥰🥰 thank you for your genes lol," she captioned one of the photos.

Cameron Brink's IG story (via @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

Brink's mother, Michelle, played college basketball for Virginia Tech from 1984 to 1988. She had an impressive career with the program, with her best performances coming in the 1987-88 season. That year, she led the team in total points scored (471) and total rebounds (215) while averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Michelle Brink eventually finished her college career with 1,068 points, and in 2009, she was named to the fifth class of the ACC Women's Basketball Legends. With her mom's pedigree in the game, it appears Cameron is thankful for much more than just the physical features she inherited.

Cameron Brink opened up about coming into 2025 season after rookie year injury setback

After getting drafted into the WNBA as the No. 2 pick by the Sparks, Cameron Brink had her rookie season cut short by injury. The 23-year-old suffered an ACL tear in her left knee during the LA Sparks' matchup vs. the Connecticut Sun on June 18 last year.

As a result, she was ruled out for the season and underwent rehabilitation in the offseason. But while speaking to reporters at the team's media day this month, Brink opened up about how she feels returning for the new season.

"I feel great just taking it day by day, and you know, really thankful that I'm not getting any pressure from the org," she said. "The Sparks, they're doing a really good job of supporting me fully through this process. So yeah, I'm feeling great and just taking it step by step."

On Friday night, the Sparks defeated the Golden State Valkyries 84-67 in their WNBA season opener at the Chase Center in San Francisco. With Brink projected to return to the court in June, she will be hoping to resume her career on a positive footing.

