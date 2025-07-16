"Thanks for the invite" - Sonia Citron laments not being a part of Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore's pre-draft link-up

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron lamented her fellow teammates Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore on Tuesday. Citron discovered the duo linked up before the draft and wasn't invited.
A fan account shared the hilarious interaction between the trio on X (formerly Twitter) after it first appeared on a TikTok. In the clip, they were spotted enjoying ice cream while Iriafen discussed the nature of their relationships before the draft.
"We really didn't know each other well, Georgia and I have mutual friends so we kinda knew each other we went to dinner the night before the draft which is so crazy that we are now drafted on the same team," Iriafen said.
This revelation was met by a cold response from Citron, who lamented the duo for not inviting her.
"Thanks for the invite," Citron said in a sarcastic tone.
Although Iriafen quickly apologized, Amoore explained Citron would have denied the offer anyway.
"You probably wouldn't even come," she replied.
The interaction showed the strong bond between the Mystics' rookies. Washington was blessed with draft capital during the 2025 draft, holding the third, fourth and sixth picks. Selecting Citron, Iriafen and Amoore, respectively, the team has a promising future.
Although the trio is yet to play together due to Amoore's season-ending injury during preseason, the other two have seamlessly adjusted to the Mystics team, starting all 22 games this season. Citron averages 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds, while Iriafen has recorded 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
These performances have earned the duo an All-Star nod in their first-ever season.
Georgia Amoore and Kiki Iriafen brush off Sonia Citron’s “shy” label as they reveal unheard stories
Sonia Citron might seem shy and reserved at first, thanks to her calm and quiet vibe. But according to fellow rookies Georgia Amoore and Kiki Iriafen, that reputation couldn’t be more off the mark.
In a TikTok clip reshared on X (formerly Twitter), the duo revealed unheard stories about Citron, highlighting unseen sides of her.
"I DM'd you before the draft and I was like we are all going to get drinks hang out with each other and Sonia was like 'I'm shy' and I was like, no you're not! And I knew she wasn't, I knew there was a second layer to her," Amoore said.
Iriafen doubled down on the take while revealing a story from Citron's mom.
" You are down to chill hangout, you like afro beats, I feel like every day—I learn something new," Iriafen said. "No! Do you know She can dance? I haven’t seen it, but I've been told by her."
Iriafen and Amoore's revelations showcase a side of Citron that many didn't know before.