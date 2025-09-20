"Thanks for saving my broke life" - Dijonai Carrington sends touching birthday note to Cheryl Reeve for giving her shot with Lynx after Wings trade

DiJonai Carrington's run this season has been a rollercoaster ride. The former Connecticut Sun guard started the season as a Dallas Wings player after the Sun traded her to Dallas in February.

After spending some time with WNBA's star rookie Paige Bueckers in Dallas, the Wings traded the 2024 Most Improved Player to the Minnesota Lynx in August, where she has been a key contributor to the team's success.

On Saturday, DiJonai Carrington sent her warm wishes to the Lynx coach, Cheryl Reeve, for her birthday. She shared a picture with Reeve on her Instagram story, crediting her for saving her life.

"happy birthday ! thanks for saving my broke🍑life😁periodt," Carrington wrote in the caption.

Carrington sends birthday wishes to coach Cheryl Reeve. (Credits: @dijonai/Instagram)

The now-Lynx guard was struggling on the floor during her time in Dallas, with a drop off on all levels compared to her MIP award-winning performance last season. DiJonai Carrington played 20 games, starting in 13 while in Dallas. She had to carry a bottom-tier team on her back alongside Paige Bueckers.

The consecutive losses were a big hit to her confidence, but since arriving in Minnesota, the 2024 MIP has gone back to playing a bench role, a place where she excels. She has played 11 games for the Lynx, starting only one. She is averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a Lynx player.

DiJonai Carrington reveals secret to her resurgence since the Lynx trade

DiJonai Carrington's career started going back on an upward trajectory after arriving in Minnesota. After scoring 15 points and helping her team secure an 83-71 win against the New York Liberty on Aug. 10, the Lynx guard revealed the secret to her resurgence.

"I am just getting back to playing how I know how to play,” Carrington told the reporters. "Just playing free, and within a flow, not forcing anything. Nobody forces anything, so it just makes it easier to get open shots, because we’re gonna keep moving it until we get a great shot."

Later, she credited her teammates for giving their 100% on the court, which allowed her to focus on her game.

"It’s just playing hard. I’m able to really lock in on the ball and whoever I’m guarding, because I trust that behind me, everyone will be there rotating and they’ll have my back if I do get clipped. As long as everyone’s doing it at 100% effort, I feel like we’re going to be great."

DiJonai Carrington will next suit up for the Lynx on Sunday in game 1 of the semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury.

