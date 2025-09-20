  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • "Thanks for saving my broke life" - Dijonai Carrington sends touching birthday note to Cheryl Reeve for giving her shot with Lynx after Wings trade

"Thanks for saving my broke life" - Dijonai Carrington sends touching birthday note to Cheryl Reeve for giving her shot with Lynx after Wings trade

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 20, 2025 23:22 GMT
Dijonai Carrington sends touching birthday note to Cheryl Reeve for giving her shot with Lynx after Wings trade
Dijonai Carrington sends touching birthday note to Cheryl Reeve for giving her shot with Lynx after Wings trade. (Image Source: Imagn)

DiJonai Carrington's run this season has been a rollercoaster ride. The former Connecticut Sun guard started the season as a Dallas Wings player after the Sun traded her to Dallas in February.

Ad

After spending some time with WNBA's star rookie Paige Bueckers in Dallas, the Wings traded the 2024 Most Improved Player to the Minnesota Lynx in August, where she has been a key contributor to the team's success.

On Saturday, DiJonai Carrington sent her warm wishes to the Lynx coach, Cheryl Reeve, for her birthday. She shared a picture with Reeve on her Instagram story, crediting her for saving her life.

"happy birthday ! thanks for saving my broke🍑life😁periodt," Carrington wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Carrington sends birthday wishes to coach Cheryl Reeve. (Credits: @dijonai/Instagram)
Carrington sends birthday wishes to coach Cheryl Reeve. (Credits: @dijonai/Instagram)

The now-Lynx guard was struggling on the floor during her time in Dallas, with a drop off on all levels compared to her MIP award-winning performance last season. DiJonai Carrington played 20 games, starting in 13 while in Dallas. She had to carry a bottom-tier team on her back alongside Paige Bueckers.

Ad

The consecutive losses were a big hit to her confidence, but since arriving in Minnesota, the 2024 MIP has gone back to playing a bench role, a place where she excels. She has played 11 games for the Lynx, starting only one. She is averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a Lynx player.

DiJonai Carrington reveals secret to her resurgence since the Lynx trade

DiJonai Carrington's career started going back on an upward trajectory after arriving in Minnesota. After scoring 15 points and helping her team secure an 83-71 win against the New York Liberty on Aug. 10, the Lynx guard revealed the secret to her resurgence.

Ad
"I am just getting back to playing how I know how to play,” Carrington told the reporters. "Just playing free, and within a flow, not forcing anything. Nobody forces anything, so it just makes it easier to get open shots, because we’re gonna keep moving it until we get a great shot."

Later, she credited her teammates for giving their 100% on the court, which allowed her to focus on her game.

Ad
"It’s just playing hard. I’m able to really lock in on the ball and whoever I’m guarding, because I trust that behind me, everyone will be there rotating and they’ll have my back if I do get clipped. As long as everyone’s doing it at 100% effort, I feel like we’re going to be great."

DiJonai Carrington will next suit up for the Lynx on Sunday in game 1 of the semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications