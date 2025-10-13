"That's bigtime" - Paige Bueckers praises Jaguars’ touching gesture naming Josh Hines-Allen’s son as captain after leukemia survival

WNBA's 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers had praise for what the Jacksonville Jaguars did for one of their players. It was announced on Sunday that the Jaguars named the son of Josh Hines-Allen, Wesley, as the honorary captain. During their game against the Seattle Seahawks, the 8-year-old boy was with the other team captains.According to the report, the young boy was named the Crucial Catch Honorary Captain after beating leukemia. Hines-Allen's son was diagnosed with cancer in January, but the NFL star and his family only made the news public in July. Now, he's cancer-free, and the team is celebrating with the defensive end's family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dallas Wings star, Bueckers, expressed her gratitude for the Jaguars' gesture on her Instagram stories after being moved by it. &quot;That's bigtime! @bpf_mooks_22❤️&quot; Bueckers posted on IG.Paige Bueckers showed love to the son of Josh Hines-Allen on social media.The Jaguars player was appreciative of the gesture from the organization. According to Hines-Allen, he knows that it means a lot to his son.&quot;That was huge to really capture that moment and have that memory with him,&quot; Hines-Allen said. &quot;It was just really cool. I know it meant a lot to him, too.&quot;According to the football star's family, Wesley has completed his cancer treatment. Following that, the young boy is now in full remission. With that update, the Jaguars approached Hines-Allen and asked him if he was open to the idea of having his son as an honorary captain.&quot;About two weeks ago, they asked me if Wesley could do it and I said, ‘Shoot, yes,’&quot; Hines-Allen said.The football player was able to give his youngster a wonderful experience because of the Jaguars. The team had a press release about making Wesley an honorary team captain.&quot;An honorary captain for this game will be Wesley Allen, a cancer warrior and son of Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen. Wesley has been a symbol of strength and determination. His journey has been the inspiration for his father’s season-long campaign, ‘Four One For Hope,’ giving back to cancer-focused nonprofits from their nonprofit Four One For All,&quot; the Jaguars said in a release.Paige Bueckers' teammate also shared the post on her Instagram storyPaige Bueckers' teammate, Myisha Hines-Allen, is the sister of the Jaguars' defensive end. Hines-Allen and the rest of their family embraced the event. On Instagram, the WNBA player shared the post on her story and even bragged about her nephew.&quot;My nephew better than y'all's&quot; Hines-Allen posted.Myisha Hines-Allen posted about her nephew being cancer-free.Paige Bueckers is enjoying her recent health report with her family and teammate.