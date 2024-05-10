"That's what her game should look like" - Former WNBA player refutes Angel Reese-Aliyah Boston comparisons

A former WNBA player doesn't like people comparing Angel Reese with Aliyah Boston. Val Whiting argued that they are two different players, with Reese more similar to Boston's teammate, NaLyssa Smith. Whiting was a two-time NCAA champion with Stanford and played three seasons in the WNBA.

In a post on X, Altitude Sports' Rachel Galligan pointed out that Smith should be talked about in the league this season despite the Indiana Fever having Boston, as well as Caitlin Clark. A fan even chimed in that Boston should worry about Smith's performance this season.

The fan and Whiting argued back and forth, with the former bringing up the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. That's when the former WNBA player explained why Reese should be compared with Smith and not last year's first overall pick, who won the Rookie of the Year.

"You must not be familiar with Smith's game. Look up her stats from last season. And tonight AB didn't get the ball that much. Reese and AB are different players. I would compare Reese to Smith. That's what her game should look like. AR isn't a true 5," Whiting wrote.

Aliyah Boston is more known for her defense rather than offense. She's a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Her offense was not polished during her career at South Carolina, but it finally showed in her rookie season at Indiana.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has a similar game although she needs more touches to be more effective. Reese has a defensive motor and is better at being the help defender. She's more close to NaLyssa Smith due to their similar offensive game.

Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston get their first preseason wins

Angel Reese had a very busy weekend since she was in training camp for the Chicago Sky on Sunday, flew to New York for the Met Gala on Monday before going back to Chicago to play against the New York Liberty.

Reese finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals on 6-for-10 shooting from the field. The Sky were too much for the Liberty, getting the impressive 101-53 victory. She also called out her haters for telling her that she couldn't attend the gala and play a WNBA game the next day.

"So now y'all can delete them drafts & tweets saying I shouldn't have gone to the met gala & I can't do both. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME," Reese wrote.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and four blocks in the Indiana Fever's win against the Atlanta Dream. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with 21 points and six rebounds, while Caitlin Clark finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.