  "That's very interesting to me": A'ja Wilson boldly highlights officials' role in Aces Game 4 loss against Fever

"That's very interesting to me": A'ja Wilson boldly highlights officials' role in Aces Game 4 loss against Fever

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:11 GMT
On Sunday, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces had a chance to close out the Indiana Fever in Game 4. However, it was not to be as the scrappy Fever squad pulled off a 90-83 victory to force a Game 5 on Wednesday.

In the post-game media availability, Wilson was asked to identify which numbers popped out of the stat sheet. The newly minted four-time WNBA MVP called attention to one particular category.

"I was just looking at the fouls. Lyss had five, Jackie had five, Chelsea had five," Wilson enumerated. With a sarcastic smile, she added, "That's very interesting to me."
Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who was seated right next to Wilson, pointed out that reserve center Megan Gustafson had four fouls as well. Wilson let out an over-the-top "What?" before reiterating that the high volume of foul calls on the Aces side was "interesting."

This led Hammon to use an even more interesting term.

"By 'interesting,' do you mean that's s***?" Hammon said, chuckling.

Wilson responded by saying that she wouldn't use that term, as she has "a brand to protect." Hammon doubled down on her choice of a cuss word, saying that she didn't have a personal brand to look out for.

All in all, the Aces were whistled for 24 personal fouls while the Fever got called for just 17 fouls on their home turf. To the Fever's credit, they did outrebound the Aces 34-22, holding an 8-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

No matter how either team feels about the officals' calls, they'll have to set aside their gripes as a trip to the WNBA Finals is at stake on Wednesday.

"Aliyah did say I have a special whistle": A'ja Wilson slams Fever center for alleged remarks on preferential treatment

Aside from the referees, Wilson took aim at one particular Fever player who supposedly accused her of preferential treatment from officials.

"Aliyah [Boston] did say I have a special whistle, and she shot 13 today," Wilson said.
Boston indeed took 13 free throw shots in Game 4, making 10 of them. Meanwhile, Wilson shot just six bonus shots and converted on three.

In this battle of former USC Gamecocks, Wilson won the scoring battle, putting up 31 points versus Boston's 24. However, it was the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year who got the last laugh as the Fever tied the series at two wins apiece.

