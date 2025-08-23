"That's Leonie's salary for this season" - WNBA fans react to New York Liberty season tickets price hike reaching astronomical levels

The New York Liberty has seen another uptick in its season ticket prices for next season. As pointed out by Liberty fans on X, the season tickets for next season have almost doubled in price.According to @TheAfrocentricI on X, the renewal rates for the 2026 season will see a $1575 increase per ticket for 22 regular-season games, which would amount to $34,650 per seat. &quot;I got my 2026 renewal rates for my NYL courtside seats. Before playoffs, I paid 19,174 for two seats. The increase will be $1575 a ticket for 22 regular season games. $34,650 a seat. $69,300 for two. All not including playoff prices yet. Your girl has officially been priced out,&quot; she wrote. WNBA fans were livid about this discovery as they felt that watching the team regularly during the season had become an expensive habit. Danny Thompson @danny3thompsonLINK@TheAfrocentricI That’s Leonie’s salary for this season 😳😳😳😳Maliika Walker @maliikawalkerLINK@TheAfrocentricI That's crazy! I'm still thinking about this price!!!Reed 🏎️💨 @6SpeedReedLINK@TheAfrocentricI Well, they wanted (and are getting) salary increases. That money has to come from somewhere.Other WNBA fans felt bad seeing what the Liberty fans have to endure to watch the games live. Some even compared it to how fans from other teams pay. taylor harris @hey__taylorLINK@TheAfrocentricI oh my god. my email hasn’t come in yet, but i am absolutely sure i’m priced out too. i get it’s new york, but no other team is doing this to their season ticket holders the way new york is. i saw phoenix numbers &amp;amp;amp; front row baseline renewal went up to $300/seat/game. that’s it.megan @megsicklerLINK@TheAfrocentricI That’s awful. With the Wings it’s gotten so bad you can’t trust that they’ll honor the rates they give you. Back in November, a front office person emailed me season ticket rates, then ghosted me till after draft lottery weekend so they could give me new rates 4x the price. 4x!!!B.T.K. @Bri_229LINK@TheAfrocentricI Easy solution. Stop attending these overpriced events. Eventually the system must crash. The players and system is not designed to provide the salaries and costs for this. Fans of professional sports need to wake upThe Liberty plays its home games inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The team won last year's WNBA championship after beating the Minnesota Lynx in six games. This year, the Liberty has been one of the top contenders for the title. They currently sit in the fifth seed with a 22-14 record. Liberty owner wants to turn franchise into the first $1 billion-worth women's sports teamNew York Liberty owners Clara Wu Tsai believed the team would become the first-ever women's sports franchise to be valued at $1 billion. In an interview with Bloomberg last May, Wu Tsai expressed that it will be the team's objective in the next 10 years. “What the Liberty managed to do was bring in nontraditional sports fans, not just go after existing people,” Wu Tsai said as she emphasized how the fans played a big role in the team's growth. “There’s still so much more growth that’s possible with our team and with the league.”The goal remains a viable one as the Liberty still boasts a winning core led by Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. The team is also expected to be deep in the playoffs in the coming months. For now, the Liberty will look to secure a favorable spot in the standings with eight games remaining in their schedule.