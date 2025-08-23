  • home icon
  • WNBA
  "That's Leonie's salary for this season" - WNBA fans react to New York Liberty season tickets price hike reaching astronomical levels

"That's Leonie's salary for this season" - WNBA fans react to New York Liberty season tickets price hike reaching astronomical levels

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 23, 2025 06:29 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to New York Liberty season tickets price hike reaching astronomical levels - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty has seen another uptick in its season ticket prices for next season. As pointed out by Liberty fans on X, the season tickets for next season have almost doubled in price.

According to @TheAfrocentricI on X, the renewal rates for the 2026 season will see a $1575 increase per ticket for 22 regular-season games, which would amount to $34,650 per seat.

"I got my 2026 renewal rates for my NYL courtside seats. Before playoffs, I paid 19,174 for two seats. The increase will be $1575 a ticket for 22 regular season games. $34,650 a seat. $69,300 for two. All not including playoff prices yet. Your girl has officially been priced out," she wrote.
WNBA fans were livid about this discovery as they felt that watching the team regularly during the season had become an expensive habit.

Other WNBA fans felt bad seeing what the Liberty fans have to endure to watch the games live. Some even compared it to how fans from other teams pay.

The Liberty plays its home games inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The team won last year's WNBA championship after beating the Minnesota Lynx in six games.

This year, the Liberty has been one of the top contenders for the title. They currently sit in the fifth seed with a 22-14 record.

Liberty owner wants to turn franchise into the first $1 billion-worth women's sports team

New York Liberty owners Clara Wu Tsai believed the team would become the first-ever women's sports franchise to be valued at $1 billion. In an interview with Bloomberg last May, Wu Tsai expressed that it will be the team's objective in the next 10 years.

“What the Liberty managed to do was bring in nontraditional sports fans, not just go after existing people,” Wu Tsai said as she emphasized how the fans played a big role in the team's growth. “There’s still so much more growth that’s possible with our team and with the league.”

The goal remains a viable one as the Liberty still boasts a winning core led by Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

The team is also expected to be deep in the playoffs in the coming months.

For now, the Liberty will look to secure a favorable spot in the standings with eight games remaining in their schedule.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
