"That's a long time for the X factor" - WNBA fans concerned as Jonquel Jones' ankle injury hits New York Liberty with massive setback

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jun 22, 2025 04:59 GMT
Atlanta Dream v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

New York Liberty fans let out a collective groan Saturday as the team announced All-Star Jonquel Jones would miss significant time due to a sprained ankle. The injury, which occurred during Thursday’s 89-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, was a flare-up of the same right ankle sprain she suffered earlier this month.

Jones logged only nine minutes before going down early in the second quarter, finishing with two points and four rebounds. The team clarified that while the injury isn’t long-term, her recovery is expected to take up to six weeks.

“After further imaging and evaluation, Jonquel avoided long-term injury, and she is projected to return to game action in approximately 4-to-6 weeks,” the Liberty said. “Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Get well soon, JJ!”
Fans flooded social media with well wishes for the reigning 2024 Finals MVP.

“That's a long time for the X factor 💔 get well JJ and Laney Hamilton,” one said.
“Ohhhhhhhh myyyyyyyyy god😭😭 jj NOOOOOO. Jonquel we gonna hold it down for you PLEASE make a full recovery 🙏🏿,” another said.
“So sad, but so thankful it wasn’t worse 😭,” another commented.
Here are other reactions to Jones’ injury.

Who steps up for Liberty while Jonquel Jones recovers?

Jonquel Jones had been averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds through nine games this season, though two of those appearances ended early due to injury.

With her sidelined, the Liberty (10-2) are expected to lean more heavily on forwards Nyara Sabally and Kennedy Burke, both of whom have already filled in when Jones was out earlier this season.

The team now faces a four-game road trip, taking on the Seattle Storm, Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream, before returning to Barclays Center on July 3 to play the LA Sparks — starting an eight-game homestand.

That homestand includes key matchups against the Storm, Aces, Dream, Fever (twice), Mercury and Sparks, wrapping up July 27 — right around the window for Jones’ possible return — before heading back out for another four-game road swing.

In addition to managing Jonquel Jones’ injury, the Liberty are also without Leonie Fiebich, who is suiting up for Germany in EuroBasket. Meanwhile, Sabally, though also part of the national team, opted out of international play and is now available for expanded opportunities with New York.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
