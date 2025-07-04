"That's soulmate sh*t": Fans stunned over Paige Bueckers' mind-blowing historical link to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's namesake

Paige Bueckers achieved a historical feat on her team's 98-89 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. She scored 23 points, 4 rebounds and dished out 5 assists in the game to secure the win for her team. She went 8 of 11 from the field, shooting 72.7%.
With her statline on Thursday, Bueckers joined Jennifer Azzi as the only rookies in franchise history with multiple 20-point games on a 70 percent field goal shooting percentage. Paige Bueckers' girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, is named after the former WNBA player.
The fans found this connection between Bueckers and Fudd exciting as they commented their thoughts in the comments of an X post.
"that’s soulmate shit!" one fan said.
"she joins who?? do yall know the odds of this i’m- 😭😭" another fan said.
"considering the fact that shes a wnba player and azzi was named after her the odds are extremely high. jobs people. jobs," another fan said.
One fan called the coincidental connection a divine intervention.
"there truly is some divine intervention going on with these two because this is insane," one fan said.
"they invented soulmateism," another fan said.
"Azzi is really with her everywhere she goes 😭" another fan said.
Paige Bueckers is on track to claim the Rookie of the Year award this season. She is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field. Although the Wings have a 6-13 record and are 10th in the standings, their rookie has been far ahead of others in her draft class.
Paige Bueckers issues bold statement after turning around the team's poor start
The Dallas Wings had the poorest start this WNBA season. They had won only 1 game out of their first 10 games. However, they have turned around their season and have won five of their last seven games.
After her team's 98-89 win over the Mercury on Thursday, Paige Bueckers issued a confident statement about her team's recent success.
"I feel like we’ve always had it in us,” Bueckers said. “If you look at our games they’re always never out of hand….I feel like our record could’ve been flipped...We’ve always had it in us…we're learning, we’re growing, a whole new team."
While Bueckers has been a key player in Wings' recent success, other players have also stepped up and supported their rookie in ensuring the best for the team.