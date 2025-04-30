"That s**t hurt for real" - Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman dubs 2025 season as ‘revenge tour’ after finals loss left her ‘depressed’

Natisha Hiedeman and the Minnesota Lynx are entering the WNBA season with a chip on their shoulder after falling in the WNBA finals to the New York Liberty last season.

Ad

The Lynx fell short of achieving their first WNBA title since 2017, losing 3-2 to the Liberty. Hiedeman told reporters on Tuesday, following the third day of training camp, that the finals loss has given the team motivation heading into the season.

"It's definitely a revenge tour. I ain't gone lie that s**t hurt for real. I was sick for like three weeks after. I was real life depressed I don't know it was weird. So just remembering that feeling that I had, that we all had, and now wanting to feel that again," Hiedeman said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Going into practice everyday with that mindset of just wanting to win and what it takes win. Me personally, all I got to do is have fun. When I'm having fun I'm cool...we have a lot of fun here as a team on the court and off the court and we got great chemistry so just continuing to build on that and even making it better than last year," Hiedeman added.

Ad

Heideman was acquired by the Minnesota Lynx last season after spending the first five seasons of her career with the Connecticut Sun. The Sun traded Heideman to the Lynx in exchange for Tiffany Mitchell, where she became a vital piece of Minnesota's rotation.

In a reserve role off the bench, Heideman averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 assists in 15 minutes per game. Between Heideman and fellow Lynx guard Courtney Williams, Minnesota kept a pesky defensive guard on the court to disrupt the opposing team's offense.

Ad

Heideman credits teammates and coaching staff with decision to return to Minnesota

Heideman signed a one-year deal this offseason worth $135,000, according to Spotrac, to continue to play with and for her teammates and coaching staff.

Heideman told reporters in the same interview on Tuesday that the people in the organization were a big reason for her return.

“It was my teammates to be honest, and coaching staff, just everything. We had an amazing run last year, and to have the opportunity to do that again is what I was looking forward to the most because I like winning,” Hiedeman said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Minnesota opens the season on May 16 against the Dallas Wings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More