"That walk so nasty. I thought a h** said sum": Angel Reese shares true feelings after turning heads at Victoria's Secret runway

Angel Reese lit up social media after making her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The moment clips of her walking the ramp hit the internet, fans from both the basketball and fashion worlds couldn’t stop gushing over her.Shortly after her much-anticipated walk, Reese took to X to celebrate her performance.“that walk so NASTY. i thought a h** said sum,” Reese wrote.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKthat walk so NASTY. i thought a h** said sum.The Chicago Sky star was showered with love from fans under the same tweet. Many couldn’t stop praising her stunning look from the event and the effortless confidence she showed while walking alongside professional models.“You can’t teach confidence like that. Everyone else just clocked out. 👏,” @Azraelpips14 said.“Talk ur shyt U DID THAT!!!!” @osmanos51951278 said.“you ATE,” @MiamisOG wrote.“10s on and off the court,” @Lust4Minaj said.“You did GREAT💕,” @kenzsinterlude said.“Yea baby this yo callinggggg. That walk was everything. Can’t wait to see what you do next!” @tatiglowsss said.Back in November 2024, Angel Reese had shared an Instagram Story promising her followers that one day she would walk in a Victoria’s Secret show. That vision became reality when she stepped onto the runway beside Olympic medalist Suni Lee.Together, they made history as the first athletes ever to take part in Victoria’s Secret’s signature event.Angel Reese makes her mother proudAngel Reese’s debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show sparked a lot of excitement on social media. Among all the posts celebrating her big moment, the most meaningful one came from her mother, who couldn’t hold back her emotions.&quot;Yup brought me to tears seeing my Angel 😍 #proudmom,&quot; Angel Reese’s mother captioned her tweet.Reese later showed her appreciation in her own way. She posted a video of her mother recording her during the walk, clearly filled with joy as she clapped and cheered. Alongside the clip, Angel acknowledged her mother’s support through the caption:“This is who I did it for”Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)Reese keeps proving she can shine both on and off the court. She’s already one of the top talents in the WNBA, but she’s also building a powerful presence beyond basketball.