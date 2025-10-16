"That walk so nasty. I thought a h** said sum": Angel Reese shares true feelings after turning heads at Victoria's Secret runway

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 04:11 GMT
Victoria
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway - Source: Getty

Angel Reese lit up social media after making her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The moment clips of her walking the ramp hit the internet, fans from both the basketball and fashion worlds couldn’t stop gushing over her.

Shortly after her much-anticipated walk, Reese took to X to celebrate her performance.

“that walk so NASTY. i thought a h** said sum,” Reese wrote.
The Chicago Sky star was showered with love from fans under the same tweet. Many couldn’t stop praising her stunning look from the event and the effortless confidence she showed while walking alongside professional models.

“You can’t teach confidence like that. Everyone else just clocked out. 👏,” @Azraelpips14 said.
“Talk ur shyt U DID THAT!!!!” @osmanos51951278 said.
“you ATE,” @MiamisOG wrote.
“10s on and off the court,” @Lust4Minaj said.
“You did GREAT💕,” @kenzsinterlude said.
“Yea baby this yo callinggggg. That walk was everything. Can’t wait to see what you do next!” @tatiglowsss said.

Back in November 2024, Angel Reese had shared an Instagram Story promising her followers that one day she would walk in a Victoria’s Secret show. That vision became reality when she stepped onto the runway beside Olympic medalist Suni Lee.

Together, they made history as the first athletes ever to take part in Victoria’s Secret’s signature event.

Angel Reese makes her mother proud

Angel Reese’s debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show sparked a lot of excitement on social media. Among all the posts celebrating her big moment, the most meaningful one came from her mother, who couldn’t hold back her emotions.

"Yup brought me to tears seeing my Angel 😍 #proudmom," Angel Reese’s mother captioned her tweet.

Reese later showed her appreciation in her own way. She posted a video of her mother recording her during the walk, clearly filled with joy as she clapped and cheered. Alongside the clip, Angel acknowledged her mother’s support through the caption:

“This is who I did it for”
Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)
Reese keeps proving she can shine both on and off the court. She’s already one of the top talents in the WNBA, but she’s also building a powerful presence beyond basketball.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

