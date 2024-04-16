"The Bayou Barbie in Sky Town": Dwyane Wade joins WNBA fans in ushering lethal frontcourt of Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso to Chicago

Chicago native and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was stoked to see Angel Reese go to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. The LSU superstar was the seventh name to be called in the 2024 draft and the second one the team got in the top 10. Reese joins Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3) to form an exciting and young frontline that might turn out to be the best in the near future.

The Sky were rumored to be interested in Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards. When both were taken off the board as the No. 4 and 6 picks, respectively, Chicago’s choice became quite clear. They nabbed a proven winner who is also perhaps the most relentless rebounding young talent around.

Dwyane Wade quickly went on X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement:

“The Bayou Barbie in Sky Town! Congratulations, @Reese10Angel!

“Let’s bring that B-More intensity to the @chicagosky”

Expand Tweet

As she played in Louisiana in her last two seasons of college hoops, the nickname is quite obvious. Angel Reese has become quite popular not only because of her game but also because of her appeal. She will attract basketball fans to watch her and the Sky play.

Angel Reese cared more about fit than the team who would eventually pick her in the draft

Scouts have raved about Angel Reese’s inside game, rebounding and defense. The Chicago Sky is in dire need of all of those, which is why they picked her. Reese didn’t mind where she landed in the lottery as long as she went to a team that would need her talents.

Here’s what she had to say leading into the draft about where she could end up:

“Talking to some of the vets, understanding it doesn’t really matter what order you get drafted, understanding the perfect fit. I had to understand that and embrace that even if I am No. 1 or No. 20 it’s about the right fit for me. I’m gonna bring everything I can and be super competitive.”

With Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese can immediately bond with someone she is very familiar with. Together, they can help push the Chicago Sky towards the elite of the WNBA. Reese might have not found a better fit than in Windy City. She has won nearly everywhere she's played and will expect nothing less with her new team.

Dwyane Wade might have already anticipated that and was giddy Reese is in Windy City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback