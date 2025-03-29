"The best dressed": Marina Mabrey showers sister Michaela Mabrey with compliments on her special day

On Friday, WNBA star Marina Mabrey showed some love for her older sister, Michaela, by complimenting her looks. Michaela, an assistant coach at the University of Notre Dame, turned 31 this week.

Marina Mabrey, currently preparing for her seventh season in the WNBA, made sure to wish Michaela on her special day. On her Instagram story, the Connecticut Sun guard shared a couple of pics of the Notre Dame assistant in some stylish looks.

"The Birthday girl, the best dressed," wrote Mabrey along with the post.

M. Mabrey shares fashionable pics of her sister Michaela on her birthday. Photo Credits: @marinamabrey/IG

Marina and Michaela Mabrey were teammates at Notre Dame, where they had tremendous success. The school has always been one of the premier women's basketball programs in the nation, and the sisters continued that tradition.

In 2014 and 2015, Michaela Mabrey helped guide the Irish to back-to-back national championship games, losing out to Geno Auriemma's UConn on both occasions.

When Marina Mabrey landed in South Bend in 2015, the program was one of the most respected in the nation. Marina would go on to lead the Irish all the way to the national title in 2018.

Both Marina and Michaela Mabrey continued their basketball journeys after college but chose different paths. While Marina was selected in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft and chose to play professionally, Michaela went down the coaching route.

The Mabrey sisters come from a family with a rich basketball history. Marina and Michaela's mother, Patti Mabrey, was a basketball coach in New Jersey. Their two brothers, Ryan and Roy, played at the collegiate level, and their sister, Dara, also played for Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

Marina Mabrey reacts to her sister Dara's fashionable leather jacket look

Marina Mabrey shoots the ball past Dara Mabrey in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Photo Credit: Imagn

Marina Mabrey has a close relationship with her family and keeps in touch with her siblings despite a busy workout schedule. The former Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings player regularly supports her sisters on social media.

Last week, Dora shared some snaps of herself in a fashionable leather jacket look on social media, leading to a brief response from her sister.

"Cute derl," commented Marina Mabrey on Instagram.

Marina responds to her sister Dara's stylish look on social media. Photo Credits: @daramabrey/IG

Like Marina, Dara also played basketball at Notre Dame, although the two were there at different times and never played alongside each other. Dara and Marina, however, did square off in an NCAA game when Dara was playing with Virginia Tech.

